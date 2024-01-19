https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/oil-depot-catches-fire-after-drone-downed-in-russias-bryansk-region-1116262900.html
Oil Depot Catches Fire After Drone Downed in Russia's Bryansk Region
A Ukrainian drone was suppressed by electronic warfare in Russia's Bryansk Region; when the target was destroyed, ammunition was dropped at the Klintsovsk oil depot, causing fire, Alexander Bogomaz, the region's governor, said on Friday.
2024-01-19T06:06+0000
2024-01-19T06:06+0000
2024-01-19T06:06+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
Currently, fire and rescue crews of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Bryansk Region and the Bryansk Fire and Rescue Center are working on the site, the governor added.
