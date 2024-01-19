International
Oil Depot Catches Fire After Drone Downed in Russia's Bryansk Region
Oil Depot Catches Fire After Drone Downed in Russia's Bryansk Region
A Ukrainian drone was suppressed by electronic warfare in Russia's Bryansk Region; when the target was destroyed, ammunition was dropped at the Klintsovsk oil depot, causing fire, Alexander Bogomaz, the region's governor, said on Friday.
Currently, fire and rescue crews of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Bryansk Region and the Bryansk Fire and Rescue Center are working on the site, the governor added.
Oil Depot Catches Fire After Drone Downed in Russia's Bryansk Region

06:06 GMT 19.01.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone was suppressed by electronic warfare in Russia's Bryansk Region; when the target was destroyed, ammunition was dropped at the Klintsovsk oil depot, causing fire, Alexander Bogomaz, the region's governor, said on Friday.
Currently, fire and rescue crews of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Bryansk Region and the Bryansk Fire and Rescue Center are working on the site, the governor added.
"Ukrainian terrorists attempted to attack targets in the city of Klintsy using a UAV. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment of the Russian Ministry of Defense. When an air target was destroyed, ammunition was dropped onto the territory of the Klintsovsk oil depot. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. There is a fire in tanks in the embankment," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
