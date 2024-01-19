https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/pakistan-and-iran-trade-fire-zelensky-pitches-absurd-peace-plan-to-davos-elites-1116259064.html

Pakistan and Iran Trade Fire; Zelensky Pitches Absurd "Peace Plan" to Davos Elites

Pakistan and Iran Trade Fire; Zelensky Pitches Absurd "Peace Plan" to Davos Elites

West Asia struggles to contain the Gaza conflict as Pakistan and Iran trade fire, and President Zelensky pushes an incoherent plan for Russian surrender at Davos.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss instability on the Iran-Pakistan border and the crisis in the Red Sea.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Zelensky's absurd call for a total Russian surrender disguised as a peace plan.Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses The US Empire's use of terrorist groups such as ISIS and the MEK to confront its adversaries.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Antony Blinken's reign of terror on the world as the US Secretary of State.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss the fall of the US empire and the absurdity of the "rules based international order" trope.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss neoliberal capitalism's debt-ridden implosion.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss how South Africa's case at the ICJ exposes the US and UK to prosecution.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the end of the Red Sea crisis.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

