On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores global topics, with a focus on Pakistan's retaliatory attack on Iranian soil.
In the first hour, Rachel engages in a conversation with political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon, unraveling the complexities of the US budget amid struggles to approve the 2024 financials.Later in the hour, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins Rachel to delve into Pakistan's retaliatory attack against Iran, shedding light on the escalating tensions between the neighboring nations.In the final hour, journalist Kyle Anzalone provides insights into the Red Sea conflict, examining the heightened US strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen.In the last segment, Rachel talks to politician Elbert Guillory about the New Hampshire caucus, particularly amid reports suggesting Ron DeSantis might shift his focus to South Carolina.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Pakistan's Bold Move: Retaliatory Strikes Escalate Tensions with Iran
04:15 GMT 19.01.2024 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 19.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores global topics, with a focus on Pakistan's retaliatory attack on Iranian soil.
In the first hour, Rachel engages in a conversation with political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon, unraveling the complexities of the US budget amid struggles to approve the 2024 financials.
Later in the hour, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins Rachel to delve into Pakistan's retaliatory attack against Iran, shedding light on the escalating tensions between the neighboring nations.
In the final hour, journalist Kyle Anzalone provides insights into the Red Sea conflict, examining the heightened US strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen.
In the last segment, Rachel talks to politician Elbert Guillory about the New Hampshire caucus, particularly amid reports suggesting Ron DeSantis might shift his focus to South Carolina.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM