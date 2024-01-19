https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/pakistans-bold-move-retaliatory-strikes-escalate-tensions-with-iran-1116259218.html

Pakistan's Bold Move: Retaliatory Strikes Escalate Tensions with Iran

Pakistan's Bold Move: Retaliatory Strikes Escalate Tensions with Iran

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores global topics, with a focus on Pakistan's retaliatory attack on Iranian soil.

2024-01-19T04:15+0000

2024-01-19T04:15+0000

2024-01-19T14:03+0000

the backstory

iran

pakistan

ron desantis

houthis

yemen

balochistan

red sea

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116262032_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_80b3ee7f3a907f0bbdd66b4716aa6e84.png

Pakistan's Bold Move: Retaliatory Strikes Escalate Tensions with Iran On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins explores global topics, with a focus on Pakistan's retaliatory attack on Iranian soil.

In the first hour, Rachel engages in a conversation with political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon, unraveling the complexities of the US budget amid struggles to approve the 2024 financials.Later in the hour, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins Rachel to delve into Pakistan's retaliatory attack against Iran, shedding light on the escalating tensions between the neighboring nations.In the final hour, journalist Kyle Anzalone provides insights into the Red Sea conflict, examining the heightened US strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen.In the last segment, Rachel talks to politician Elbert Guillory about the New Hampshire caucus, particularly amid reports suggesting Ron DeSantis might shift his focus to South Carolina.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

pakistan

yemen

balochistan

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

iran-pakistan conflict, us war on houthis, houthis in yemen, new hampshire caucus, 2024 us budget, the backstory