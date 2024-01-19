https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/pakistans-forceful-response-escalating-tensions-with-iran-elicit-retaliatory-strikes-1116252308.html

Pakistan's Forceful Response: Escalating Tensions with Iran Elicit Retaliatory Strikes

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the recent Pakistan attack on Iran, a retaliatory move following a prior attack from the Iranian nation.

Fault Lines kicks off the show with Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran, Mohammad Marandi, discussing the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Pakistan that began in early January. The recent attack by Pakistan targeted Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balochistan.In the second hour, journalist Angie Wong provides insights into the inquiry on Roger Stone by the Capitol Police and the FBI following the release of a recording capturing Stone expressing death threats towards two Trump critics.During the third hour, president of the Institute for Liberty and Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement Andrew Langer shares perspectives on the upcoming New Hampshire GOP primary, with Donald Trump leading the race despite ongoing criminal trials against him.To wrap up the show, Fault Lines spoke to auto expert and Car Coach Reports analyst Lauren Fix about how the recent drastic temperature drop across the United States has posed challenges for Electric Vehicle owners.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

