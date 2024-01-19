https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/roger-stone-faces-investigation-over-alleged-assassination-remarks-1116254029.html
The show begins with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon, who weighs in on the investigation into Trump confidante Roger Stone for alleged death threats to Democrats.Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes shares her perspective on the ongoing accusations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.The second hour begins with auto expert, Car Coach Reports analyst Lauren Fix who discusses electric vehicles failing to start in the cold weather.The show closes with Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam, who shares his insights on Pakistan's retaliatory strike against Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:13 GMT 19.01.2024 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 19.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover a range of topics domestically and abroad including Roger Stone's alleged death threats to Democrats.
The show begins with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon, who weighs in on the investigation into Trump confidante Roger Stone for alleged death threats to Democrats.
Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes shares her perspective on the ongoing accusations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The second hour begins with auto expert, Car Coach Reports analyst Lauren Fix who discusses electric vehicles failing to start in the cold weather.
The show closes with Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam, who shares his insights on Pakistan's retaliatory strike against Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM