https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-obliterate-ukrainian-troops-in-special-op-zone-1116265666.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Obliterate Ukrainian Troops in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Obliterate Ukrainian Troops in Special Op Zone
Multiple-launch rocket systems were designed to destroy enemy infantry and motor-rifle units en masse. Grad is one of most advanced and lethal MLRS capable of rapidly firing up to 40 122mm projectiles.
2024-01-19T10:42+0000
2024-01-19T10:42+0000
2024-01-19T10:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
grad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116265185_141:0:1705:880_1920x0_80_0_0_490a86ccd85dbe2aab4f0192ed343f6a.png
The Russian defence ministry has released footage showing Grad units in combat, raining down fire on Ukrainian troops near Artemovsk (known as Bakhmut before its liberation).According to officials, the number of troops killed was almost equivalent to an entire platoon. Surviving Ukrainian troops left the outpost, which was quickly taken by Russian airborne units.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116265185_336:0:1509:880_1920x0_80_0_0_196ac2e4aad4784d345f49ed9d4efa20.png
Russian Grad MLRS in combat action in special op zone
Russia's Grad MLRS crews destroyed the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in strongholds on the front lines in the area of Artemovsk
2024-01-19T10:42+0000
true
PT0M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian grad, grad rocket launcher, grad mlrs
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian grad, grad rocket launcher, grad mlrs
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Obliterate Ukrainian Troops in Special Op Zone
Multiple Launch Rocket Systems are designed to destroy enemy infantry and motorised infantry units en masse. Grad is one of the most advanced and lethal MLRS, capable of rapidly firing up to 40 122mm rounds.
The Russian defence ministry has released footage showing Grad units in combat, raining down fire on Ukrainian troops near Artemovsk (known as Bakhmut before its liberation).
"After receiving a combat order to destroy Ukrainian troops detected on the frontline in an outpost, the Grad MLRS crew moved to the designated area, took up a firing position and conducted an attack on the designated location," the ministry said in a statement.
According to officials, the number of troops killed was almost equivalent to an entire platoon. Surviving Ukrainian troops left the outpost, which was quickly taken by Russian airborne units.