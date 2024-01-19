https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-obliterate-ukrainian-troops-in-special-op-zone-1116265666.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Obliterate Ukrainian Troops in Special Op Zone

Multiple-launch rocket systems were designed to destroy enemy infantry and motor-rifle units en masse. Grad is one of most advanced and lethal MLRS capable of rapidly firing up to 40 122mm projectiles.

The Russian defence ministry has released footage showing Grad units in combat, raining down fire on Ukrainian troops near Artemovsk (known as Bakhmut before its liberation).According to officials, the number of troops killed was almost equivalent to an entire platoon. Surviving Ukrainian troops left the outpost, which was quickly taken by Russian airborne units.

