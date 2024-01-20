https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/congress-navigates-bipartisan-divide-approves-short-term-funding-measure-1116274654.html

Congress Navigates Bipartisan Divide, Approves Short-Term Funding Measure

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Congress averting a government shutdown with another short-term funding measure.

Ted Rall: Political cartoonist and Co-Host on The Final CountdownMark Frost: Economist and ProfessorEsteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor for The CradleSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American Journalist and BloggerFault Lines began the show with political cartoonist Ted Rall discussing Hunter Biden's legal issues, revealing details about the buyers and prices of his paintings during a Congressional hearing.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost spoke with Fault Lines about the government's short-term funding measure to avert a shutdown, highlighting the ongoing division in Congress over the Federal Budget.Later in the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo spoke to Fault Lines about the crisis in Ecuador as the Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating a gang attack on a TV studio was shot dead.Moving to the third hour, Fault Lines welcomed Steve Gill to discuss the potential dismissal of January 6 convictions and Former President Trump's role in overturning the 2020 elections. The conversation delved into the application of the Enron Law to some of these cases.In the final hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to cover the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Political and business leaders were discussing the impact of global conflicts, wars, and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections on the state of the economy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

