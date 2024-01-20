https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/congress-navigates-bipartisan-divide-approves-short-term-funding-measure-1116274654.html
Congress Navigates Bipartisan Divide, Approves Short-Term Funding Measure
Congress Navigates Bipartisan Divide, Approves Short-Term Funding Measure
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Congress averting a government shutdown with another short-term funding measure.
2024-01-20T05:20+0000
2024-01-20T05:20+0000
2024-01-20T13:05+0000
fault lines
us
radio
davos
ecuador
luis suarez
shutdown
law
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116274496_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_be524793e3c8764a0c4329dbe0406094.png
Congress Navigates Bipartisan Divide, Approves Short-Term Funding Measure
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Congress averting a government shutdown with another short-term funding measure.
Ted Rall: Political cartoonist and Co-Host on The Final CountdownMark Frost: Economist and ProfessorEsteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor for The CradleSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American Journalist and BloggerFault Lines began the show with political cartoonist Ted Rall discussing Hunter Biden's legal issues, revealing details about the buyers and prices of his paintings during a Congressional hearing.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost spoke with Fault Lines about the government's short-term funding measure to avert a shutdown, highlighting the ongoing division in Congress over the Federal Budget.Later in the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo spoke to Fault Lines about the crisis in Ecuador as the Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating a gang attack on a TV studio was shot dead.Moving to the third hour, Fault Lines welcomed Steve Gill to discuss the potential dismissal of January 6 convictions and Former President Trump's role in overturning the 2020 elections. The conversation delved into the application of the Enron Law to some of these cases.In the final hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to cover the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Political and business leaders were discussing the impact of global conflicts, wars, and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections on the state of the economy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
davos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116274496_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_77f5350c7930792815446209b17a6a7a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
congress averting a government shutdown, is there shutdown in the us
congress averting a government shutdown, is there shutdown in the us
Congress Navigates Bipartisan Divide, Approves Short-Term Funding Measure
05:20 GMT 20.01.2024 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 20.01.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Congress averting a government shutdown with another short-term funding measure.
Ted Rall: Political cartoonist and Co-Host on The Final Countdown
Mark Frost: Economist and Professor
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor for The Cradle
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American Journalist and Blogger
Fault Lines began the show with political cartoonist Ted Rall discussing Hunter Biden's legal issues, revealing details about the buyers and prices of his paintings during a Congressional hearing.
In the second hour, economist Mark Frost spoke with Fault Lines about the government's short-term funding measure to avert a shutdown, highlighting the ongoing division in Congress over the Federal Budget.
Later in the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo spoke to Fault Lines about the crisis in Ecuador as the Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating a gang attack on a TV studio was shot dead.
Moving to the third hour, Fault Lines welcomed Steve Gill to discuss the potential dismissal of January 6 convictions and Former President Trump's role in overturning the 2020 elections. The conversation delved into the application of the Enron Law to some of these cases.
In the final hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to cover the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Political and business leaders were discussing the impact of global conflicts, wars, and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections on the state of the economy.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM