DeSantis Withdraws from New Hampshire's GOP Primary While Haley Steers Clear of Debate

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a range of current events, including the latest out of the GOP's New Hampshire primaries.

Steve Gill - AttorneyBruce Breton - New Hampshire Chair for Trump 2024Mitch Roschelle - Media CommentatorDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerThe show starts with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, who shares his perspective on the Congressional Budget debacle.Then, the show is joined by Bruce Breton, the New Hampshire Chair for Trump 2024, who weighs in on the primaries and Ron DeSantis refocusing his campaign on South CarolinaThe second hour begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, who shares his insights on the de-banking of individuals who are deemed a political risk.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who discusses the latest out of the war on Gaza, amid Israeli PM Netanyahu publicly speaking out against an independent Palestinian state.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

