https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/explosive-unrest-middle-east-ignites-with-multiple-conflicts-in-2024-1116280003.html
Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites With Multiple Conflicts in 2024
Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites With Multiple Conflicts in 2024
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered a range of global issues, with a particular focus on conflicts unfolding in Western Asia.
2024-01-20T05:00+0000
2024-01-20T05:00+0000
2024-01-20T13:04+0000
the backstory
pakistan
iran
gaza strip
donald trump
israel
new hampshire
scotus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116280375_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_99505febee5d53b13005812f7cf1f78c.png
Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites with Multiple Conflicts in 2024
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered a range of global issues, with a particular focus on conflicts unfolding in Western Asia.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show Sharmine Narwani - Investigative Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Cradle. Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Steve Abramowicz - Owner of the Mill Creek View and Host of the Mill Creek View PodcastIn the initial segment, Rachel engaged in a discussion with journalist Kim Iversen about the ongoing Israeli military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip, shedding light on the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.Moving forward, Rachel delved into the tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Pakistan this week, speaking with Sharmine Narwani, the editor-in-chief of The Cradle.In the last hour, journalist Angie Wong joined Rachel to dissect the New Hampshire primaries, highlighting Ron DeSantis's absence and Nikki Haley's last stand against Donald Trump.The final part of the episode featured a conversation with Steve Abramowicz, owner of the Mill Creek View, exploring the potential implications of the US Supreme Court imposing the "Enron Law" and its impact on the federal case involving Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
pakistan
iran
gaza strip
israel
new hampshire
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116280375_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_81d0940a822e331fa43ff248cfcaa216.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, palestine, israel
Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites With Multiple Conflicts in 2024
05:00 GMT 20.01.2024 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 20.01.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered a range of global issues, with a particular focus on conflicts unfolding in Western Asia.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show
Sharmine Narwani - Investigative Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Cradle.
Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Steve Abramowicz - Owner of the Mill Creek View and Host of the Mill Creek View Podcast
In the initial segment, Rachel engaged in a discussion with journalist Kim Iversen about the ongoing Israeli military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip, shedding light on the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.
Moving forward, Rachel delved into the tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Pakistan this week, speaking with Sharmine Narwani, the editor-in-chief of The Cradle.
In the last hour, journalist Angie Wong joined Rachel to dissect the New Hampshire primaries, highlighting Ron DeSantis's absence and Nikki Haley's last stand against Donald Trump.
The final part of the episode featured a conversation with Steve Abramowicz, owner of the Mill Creek View, exploring the potential implications of the US Supreme Court imposing the "Enron Law" and its impact on the federal case involving Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM