https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/explosive-unrest-middle-east-ignites-with-multiple-conflicts-in-2024-1116280003.html

Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites With Multiple Conflicts in 2024

Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites With Multiple Conflicts in 2024

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered a range of global issues, with a particular focus on conflicts unfolding in Western Asia.

2024-01-20T05:00+0000

2024-01-20T05:00+0000

2024-01-20T13:04+0000

the backstory

pakistan

iran

gaza strip

donald trump

israel

new hampshire

scotus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116280375_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_99505febee5d53b13005812f7cf1f78c.png

Explosive Unrest: Middle East Ignites with Multiple Conflicts in 2024 On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered a range of global issues, with a particular focus on conflicts unfolding in Western Asia.

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show Sharmine Narwani - Investigative Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Cradle. Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Steve Abramowicz - Owner of the Mill Creek View and Host of the Mill Creek View PodcastIn the initial segment, Rachel engaged in a discussion with journalist Kim Iversen about the ongoing Israeli military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip, shedding light on the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.Moving forward, Rachel delved into the tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Pakistan this week, speaking with Sharmine Narwani, the editor-in-chief of The Cradle.In the last hour, journalist Angie Wong joined Rachel to dissect the New Hampshire primaries, highlighting Ron DeSantis's absence and Nikki Haley's last stand against Donald Trump.The final part of the episode featured a conversation with Steve Abramowicz, owner of the Mill Creek View, exploring the potential implications of the US Supreme Court imposing the "Enron Law" and its impact on the federal case involving Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

pakistan

iran

gaza strip

israel

new hampshire

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

us, palestine, israel