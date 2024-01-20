https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/fani-willis-allegations-german-protests-new-secret-courts-1116278597.html

Fani Willis Allegations, German Protests, New Secret Courts

A new report shows recent inflation is driven by corporate greed, and Congress passes a stopgap measure to fund the government (for now).

International geopolitical consultant, author and veteran Dr. David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss efforts to spin the war in Ukraine as a foreign policy “victory,” the battle in Washington over linking funding for the border and for Ukraine and Israel, whether 2024 will bring a huge hit for the American dollar, why American diplomacy is so ineffective, and whether European officials warning of a coming war with Russia are trying any tactics to avoid that conflict other than the ones that failed to prevent war in Ukraine and elsewhere.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the personal drama engulfing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, former President Donald Trump’s incredible luck in facing incompetent or compromised enemies, how the Democratic Party continues to pave the way for Trump, and why Hunter Biden has apparently changed his mind about being deposed privately by Congress.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses Israel openly contradicting Washington’s public peace plans, how the collapse of living standards in Europe is sparking protests like those of farmers in Germany, how discrepancies between domestic and global climate policies exposes governments’ real priorities, the prospects for success for a reoriented German left, the New York Times crying for the billionaires who “tried to save the news industry” but are now losing money, and why Northern Ireland still doesn’t have a functioning government after a two year standoff.Patricia Gorky, software engineer and technology and security analyst, discusses OpenAI’s sudden reversal of its promise not to allow its software to be used for military and warfare purposes, the influence of the US Defense Department in the US tech sector, the implications of search engines promoting AI-manufactured media and content in their results, the need for greater transparency in Google’s search result algorithm, and a new secret court system set up to help US companies subvert European data privacy laws.The Misfits also discuss where the worst traffic in the US is and Kanye West’s new teeth.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

