https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/iaea-says-mines-found-along-perimeter-of-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-again-1116282462.html

IAEA Says Mines Found Along Perimeter of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Again

IAEA Says Mines Found Along Perimeter of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday its experts had once again detected mines along the perimeter of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

2024-01-20T03:16+0000

2024-01-20T03:16+0000

2024-01-20T03:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye npp

zaporozhye

nuclear power plant

mines

land mines

iaea

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd5be3500fb589efba82aed96f23c3a.jpg

"Mines along the perimeter of the ZNPP, in a buffer zone between the facility's internal and external fences, which were previously identified by the IAEA team and were removed in November 2023, are now back in place. This is a restricted area inaccessible to operational plant personnel," the IAEA said in a statement. The presence of the mines does not meet the IAEA's safety standards, the statement read. IAEA experts have been working at the ZNPP since September 2022. In 2023, the agency said its experts had found directional anti-personnel mines in a buffer zone between the internal and external fences of the ZNPP. The mines were not expected to pose a threat to the facility's nuclear safety and security systems even if they exploded. IAEA experts said that the mines were located in a restricted area, with operating plant personnel having no access to it. Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and energy output. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230312/kiev-foils-creation-of-safety-zone-around-zaporozhye-npp-regional-administration-1108308759.html

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian military moving, ukrainian terrorist attack, attack on npp, russian security agencies, nuclear sabotage, ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency, nuclear plant in zaporozhye, nuclear plant shelled, nuclear plant attack, nuclear terrorism, iaea, mines