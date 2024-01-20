International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/israeli-strike-on-syria-kills-iranian-guards-officials---reports-1116286199.html
Israeli Strike on Syria Kills Iranian Guards Officials - Reports
Israeli Strike on Syria Kills Iranian Guards Officials - Reports
One person was killed and three injured in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Syrian capital Damascus, the director of Al Mouwasat Hospital in Damascus, Imam Amin, said on Saturday.
2024-01-20T09:56+0000
2024-01-20T10:15+0000
world
syria
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104954/42/1049544200_0:78:1500:922_1920x0_80_0_0_dc56095d1caefa6771f25bc55836b3ee.jpg
"One dead and three injured, including a woman, were admitted [to the hospital] as a result of an Israeli strike on a residential house," Amin was quoted by Syrian newspaper Al Watan as saying. Two person killed by airstrike were information officers of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, according to information, obtained by AlMayadeen. The building hit by the strike consisted of four floors and was completely destroyed by the strike, Syrian media reported. According to Syrian media, the most-likely Israeli strike targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, while another outlet reported explosions heard throughout the city. Iranian advisers to the legitimate Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad were reportedly using the building, which was "entirely flattened". So far, there is no independent confirmation of this claim. Israel has a long record of attacking Iranian-linked targets in Syria, and its attacks have become even more ruthless after the recent escalation of the conflict with Palestine.
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104954/42/1049544200_84:0:1417:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_187eee61b0bd5d7431b7ca42836b2013.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, explosion in syria, middle east crisis, damascus explosions, syrian hospital explosions
syria, explosion in syria, middle east crisis, damascus explosions, syrian hospital explosions

Israeli Strike on Syria Kills Iranian Guards Officials - Reports

09:56 GMT 20.01.2024 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 20.01.2024)
© Twitter/ Hadi AlbharaDamascus explosion
Damascus explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2024
© Twitter/ Hadi Albhara
Subscribe
Being updated
CAIRO/DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - One person was killed and three injured in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Syrian capital Damascus, the director of Al Mouwasat Hospital in Damascus, Imam Amin, said on Saturday.
"One dead and three injured, including a woman, were admitted [to the hospital] as a result of an Israeli strike on a residential house," Amin was quoted by Syrian newspaper Al Watan as saying.
Two person killed by airstrike were information officers of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, according to information, obtained by AlMayadeen.
The building hit by the strike consisted of four floors and was completely destroyed by the strike, Syrian media reported.
According to Syrian media, the most-likely Israeli strike targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, while another outlet reported explosions heard throughout the city.
Iranian advisers to the legitimate Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad were reportedly using the building, which was "entirely flattened". So far, there is no independent confirmation of this claim.
Israel has a long record of attacking Iranian-linked targets in Syria, and its attacks have become even more ruthless after the recent escalation of the conflict with Palestine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала