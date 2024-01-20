https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/israeli-strike-on-syria-kills-iranian-guards-officials---reports-1116286199.html

Israeli Strike on Syria Kills Iranian Guards Officials - Reports

One person was killed and three injured in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Syrian capital Damascus, the director of Al Mouwasat Hospital in Damascus, Imam Amin, said on Saturday.

"One dead and three injured, including a woman, were admitted [to the hospital] as a result of an Israeli strike on a residential house," Amin was quoted by Syrian newspaper Al Watan as saying. Two person killed by airstrike were information officers of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, according to information, obtained by AlMayadeen. The building hit by the strike consisted of four floors and was completely destroyed by the strike, Syrian media reported. According to Syrian media, the most-likely Israeli strike targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, while another outlet reported explosions heard throughout the city. Iranian advisers to the legitimate Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad were reportedly using the building, which was "entirely flattened". So far, there is no independent confirmation of this claim. Israel has a long record of attacking Iranian-linked targets in Syria, and its attacks have become even more ruthless after the recent escalation of the conflict with Palestine.

