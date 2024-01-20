https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/russian-marine-trooper-defeats-three-ukrainian-militants-in-hand-to-hand-combat-1116289239.html

Russian Marine Trooper Defeats Three Ukrainian Militants in Hand-to-Hand Combat

The first one fled, the second was decimated while the third was wise enough to surrender.

Sputnik has heard the story of a soldier with codename “Cuba” from the region of Yakutia in Russia’s Far East who took on three Ukrainian fighters almost bare-handed and emerged victorious.The events unfolded in mid-December when he was checking houses in the Donetsk region. It turned out that Ukrainian militants were hiding there. “Cuba” fired a round from his assault rifle and the first of them fled, while two others emerged and engaged in a fight with the Russian soldier. Having no time to reload the rifle, he used his fists and his knife. The second Ukrainian militant was killed, while the third knew better than to engage the soldier and surrendered.

