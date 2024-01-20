International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Marine Trooper Defeats Three Ukrainian Militants in Hand-to-Hand Combat
Russian Marine Trooper Defeats Three Ukrainian Militants in Hand-to-Hand Combat
The first one fled, the second was decimated while the third was wise enough to surrender.
2024-01-20T16:38+0000
2024-01-20T16:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
Sputnik has heard the story of a soldier with codename “Cuba” from the region of Yakutia in Russia’s Far East who took on three Ukrainian fighters almost bare-handed and emerged victorious.The events unfolded in mid-December when he was checking houses in the Donetsk region. It turned out that Ukrainian militants were hiding there. “Cuba” fired a round from his assault rifle and the first of them fled, while two others emerged and engaged in a fight with the Russian soldier. Having no time to reload the rifle, he used his fists and his knife. The second Ukrainian militant was killed, while the third knew better than to engage the soldier and surrendered.
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
A fighter of an assault unit mobilized in Yakutia, codenamed "Cuba"
A fighter of an assault unit mobilized in Yakutia, codenamed "Cuba"
Russian Marine Trooper Defeats Three Ukrainian Militants in Hand-to-Hand Combat

16:38 GMT 20.01.2024
© Sputnik
Sergey Lebedev
The first fled, the second was decimated while the third was wise enough to surrender.
Sputnik has heard the story of a soldier with codename “Cuba” from the region of Yakutia in Russia’s Far East who took on three Ukrainian fighters almost bare-handed and emerged victorious.
The events unfolded in mid-December when he was checking houses in the Donetsk region. It turned out that Ukrainian militants were hiding there. “Cuba” fired a round from his assault rifle and the first of them fled, while two others emerged and engaged in a fight with the Russian soldier. Having no time to reload the rifle, he used his fists and his knife. The second Ukrainian militant was killed, while the third knew better than to engage the soldier and surrendered.
Заголовок открываемого материала