US Ballot Scanners So Old Even Weather Could Cause Malfunction

American voters will be casting their ballots on Tuesday in the New Hampshire primaries. There’s just a small problem: the ballot scanners being used are at least 15 years old, and some may even date back to the Bill Clinton administration, claimed a recent report.

American voters will be casting their ballots on Tuesday in the New Hampshire primaries. There’s just a small problem: the ballot scanners being used are at least 15 years old, and some may even date back to the Bill Clinton administration, claimed a recent report.Former President Donald Trump and his allies have encouraged conspiracy theories that attack the validity of voting machines in the US following his election loss in 2020 to US President Joe Biden. After about two years of investigating, there has been no evidence that the voting machines were tampered with.But it isn’t manipulation that is affecting the health of the machines—it’s the fact that they are too old. The AccuVote ballot tabulators in use across approximately half of the US states' towns and cities are just too old to perform their job without the risk of a breakdown. And the supply of replacement parts for those breakdowns is dwindling.Typically, when these machines do malfunction the ballots must be counted by hand. This process creates a headache for local election officials and can delay the results’ reports. This pause in the reporting would be enough time to make conspiracy theorists suspicious and lead to doubts about the results, a voting advocacy group member said.Zink adds that if the weather is poor, a damp ballot could cause the ballot scanner to malfunction.Donald Trump is expected to win the votes of Republicans in New Hampshire by wide margin, Nikki Haley is projected to win undeclared voters by about 10 points, according to recent polls. However, the former UN ambassador and former governor needs to win independent voters by an even wider margin if she hopes to break into Trump’s stride.

