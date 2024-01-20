https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/us-home-sales-decline-to-lowest-in-30-years-as-americans-cite-economic-suffering-1116282793.html

US Home Sales Decline to Lowest in 30 Years as Americans Cite Economic ‘Suffering’

US Home Sales Decline to Lowest in 30 Years as Americans Cite Economic ‘Suffering’

US home sales declined to the lowest level in almost three decades last year as prices rose to a record high.

2024-01-20T04:07+0000

2024-01-20T04:07+0000

2024-01-20T04:07+0000

us

americas

standard of living

bidenomics

cost of living

americans

inflation

home sales

rising house prices

house prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/14/1116283086_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8aabf281c3a0cf6c17f0efff94a510.jpg

US home sales declined to the lowest level in almost three decades last year as prices rose to a record high.Sales for 2023 came in at 4.09 million homes for the year, the lowest level since 1995. Additionally, sales in December declined by a full 6.2% versus December 2022.On a month-to-month basis, sales declined in December in the South, Northeast, and Midwestern United States. Year-to-year sales experienced a decline in all regions of the country including the West.Median home prices for 2023 rose to $389,800, a new record, demonstrating the effect of investors in the market. Such buyers represented 16% of home sales in December as institutions like Blackrock drove up housing prices in the country. Historically, first-time homebuyers make up 40% of the housing market but this number declined to just 29% in December.On another measure of economic security, Gallup found a record high number of Americans responding that they were “suffering” in their annual Health and Well-Being survey. The polling organization found a greater percentage of Americans describing their status as “suffering” than during 2008’s Great Recession, continuing a trend from 2022.Such respondents are “more likely to report lacking food and shelter, more likely to have physical pain, stress, worry, sadness, and anger” according to the firm.Meanwhile China has made efforts to stabilize housing prices with President Xi Jinping remarking that “houses are built to be inhabited, not for speculation,” but the maxim is unlikely to gain support from either major US political party given the power of the banking sector in the strongly capitalist country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/bidenomics-strikes-again-homelessness-hits-record-high-in-us-1115619187.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/many-americans-are-unable-to-afford-food-even-as-unemployment-remains-low-1115515039.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

home sales, home prices, house for sale, house prises, buy home in the us, american home, home for sale, inflation in us, economic downturn, americans dont have money, surging inflation, debts, loans, credit cards, us economy, inflation, rent, underlying inflation, federal reserve, interest rates, market contemplations, us, economic uncertainty, policymakers