Airborne troops are elite units of the Russian Armed Forces equipped with top-notch equipment, including reconnaissance drones. Such weapons permit to be several steps ahead of the enemy and know everything about his whereabouts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage showcasing the combat operations of airborne troops northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk region.According to the MoD, UAV operators successfully identified fortified positions of Ukrainian militants during aerial reconnaissance. Subsequently, Russian airborne troops executed a strike using artillery and FPV-drones, significantly weakening the adversary.The Ukrainian position was then stormed, with airborne troops silently approaching and encircling the enemy. Resistance was suppressed using firearms and grenades, resulting in the eradication of Ukrainian soldiers and the establishment of control over the foothold by the Russian Armed Forces.
Airborne troops, elite units of the Russian Armed Forces, are equipped with state-of-the-art gear, including reconnaissance drones. These weapons enable them to stay several steps ahead of the enemy, acquiring comprehensive knowledge about their whereabouts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage showcasing the combat operations of airborne troops northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk region.
According to the MoD, UAV operators successfully identified fortified positions of Ukrainian militants during aerial reconnaissance. Subsequently, Russian airborne troops executed a strike using artillery and FPV-drones, significantly weakening the adversary.
The Ukrainian position was then stormed, with airborne troops silently approaching and encircling the enemy. Resistance was suppressed using firearms and grenades, resulting in the eradication of Ukrainian soldiers and the establishment of control over the foothold by the Russian Armed Forces.