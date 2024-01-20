https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/watch-russian-artillery-in-combat-action-in-donetsk-1116288069.html
Watch Russian Artillery in Combat Action in Donetsk
Watch Russian Artillery in Combat Action in Donetsk
Artillery is often dubbed a god of war and Russia has decisive edge on the battlefield with its top-notch cannons and howitzers, leaving Ukraine no chance.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of artillery handlers who hammer the positions of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near the village of Spornoye in Donetsk. With precise strikes, the Russian Armed Forces wipe out enemy positions. On the drone-filmed video, Ukrainian troops can be observed while trying to hide from artillery fire but to no avail.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of artillery handlers who hammer the positions of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near the village of Spornoye in Donetsk.
With precise strikes, the Russian Armed Forces wipe out enemy positions. On the drone-filmed video, Ukrainian troops can be observed while trying to hide from artillery fire but to no avail.