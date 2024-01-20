International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery in Combat Action in Donetsk
Watch Russian Artillery in Combat Action in Donetsk
Artillery is often dubbed a god of war and Russia has decisive edge on the battlefield with its top-notch cannons and howitzers, leaving Ukraine no chance.
2024-01-20T13:50+0000
2024-01-20T13:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
artillery
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/14/1116287834_132:0:1718:892_1920x0_80_0_0_deb295fb66ef8668b44fec28b59ed162.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of artillery handlers who hammer the positions of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near the village of Spornoye in Donetsk. With precise strikes, the Russian Armed Forces wipe out enemy positions. On the drone-filmed video, Ukrainian troops can be observed while trying to hide from artillery fire but to no avail.
2024-01-20T13:50+0000
Watch Russian Artillery in Combat Action in Donetsk

13:50 GMT 20.01.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Artillery is often dubbed a god of war and Russia has a decisive edge on the battlefield with its top-notch cannons and howitzers, leaving Ukraine no chance.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of artillery handlers who hammer the positions of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near the village of Spornoye in Donetsk.
With precise strikes, the Russian Armed Forces wipe out enemy positions. On the drone-filmed video, Ukrainian troops can be observed while trying to hide from artillery fire but to no avail.
