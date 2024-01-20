International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/watch-russian-military-engineers-demine-positions-in-special-op--1116289049.html
Watch Russian Military Engineers Demine Positions in Special Op
Watch Russian Military Engineers Demine Positions in Special Op
Combat work of engineering troops requires meticulousness and extensive training. While rarely directly participating in clashes, military engineers are crucial part of Russian Armed Forces.
2024-01-20T14:40+0000
2024-01-20T14:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/14/1116288528_109:0:1695:892_1920x0_80_0_0_254f4f1374212e30c24be9b16a541ee2.png
Ahead of the Day of Engineering Troops, Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the precise, surgically careful and scrupulous combat work of these soldiers in the special military operation.Demining the area is one of the crucial tasks for military engineers – thus they clear the way for advancing troops. The best way to fulfill this task is by remote explosion of enemy minefields with special TNT cords. Engineers virtually hatch through minefields, putting their lives at stake every day. Their work requires precision, meticulousness and special training in technical sciences. Russian military engineers use special equipment like the mine-clearing UR-77 “Meteorite”, also known as “Zmey Gorynych” (three-headed dragon from Slavic myths) for its fearsome capabilities.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Engineering Troops in action
Russian Engineering Troops in action
2024-01-20T14:40+0000
true
PT1M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/14/1116288528_308:0:1497:892_1920x0_80_0_0_ee6f174ad99f4d305d9cd90f8715e4e1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisisi, demining, engineering troops
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisisi, demining, engineering troops

Watch Russian Military Engineers Demine Positions in Special Op

14:40 GMT 20.01.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The combat work of engineering troops requires patience, precision, and extensive training. While rarely directly participating in clashes, military engineers are an indispensable part of the Russian Armed Forces, providing crucial contributions to the coming victories
Ahead of the Day of Engineering Troops, Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the precise, surgically careful and scrupulous combat work of these soldiers in the special military operation.
Demining the area is one of the crucial tasks for military engineers – thus they clear the way for advancing troops. The best way to fulfill this task is by remote explosion of enemy minefields with special TNT cords.
Engineers virtually hatch through minefields, putting their lives at stake every day. Their work requires precision, meticulousness and special training in technical sciences.
Russian military engineers use special equipment like the mine-clearing UR-77 “Meteorite”, also known as “Zmey Gorynych” (three-headed dragon from Slavic myths) for its fearsome capabilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала