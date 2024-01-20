https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/watch-russian-military-engineers-demine-positions-in-special-op--1116289049.html
Watch Russian Military Engineers Demine Positions in Special Op
Combat work of engineering troops requires meticulousness and extensive training. While rarely directly participating in clashes, military engineers are crucial part of Russian Armed Forces.
Ahead of the Day of Engineering Troops, Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the precise, surgically careful and scrupulous combat work of these soldiers in the special military operation.Demining the area is one of the crucial tasks for military engineers – thus they clear the way for advancing troops. The best way to fulfill this task is by remote explosion of enemy minefields with special TNT cords. Engineers virtually hatch through minefields, putting their lives at stake every day. Their work requires precision, meticulousness and special training in technical sciences. Russian military engineers use special equipment like the mine-clearing UR-77 “Meteorite”, also known as “Zmey Gorynych” (three-headed dragon from Slavic myths) for its fearsome capabilities.
Watch Russian Military Engineers Demine Positions in Special Op
