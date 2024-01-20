https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/weekly-news-wrap-up-trump-wins-iowa-fanni-willis-accused-of-corruption-red-sea-crisis-1116278296.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Trump Wins Iowa; Fanni Willis Accused of Corruption; Red Sea Crisis

The US Empire has attacked the nation of Yemen in violation of international law as South Africa opens a genocide case against Israel and Taiwan prepares for elections.

2024-01-20

2024-01-20T13:05+0000

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss his confrontation with RFK Jr, the ICJ case filed by South Africa, and Tony Blinken's reign of terror on the world.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss escalating violence in Haiti, Ethiopia's Somaliland port deal, and the Red Sea crisis.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the Trump victory in Iowa, Biden’s approval rating, and allegations of corruption against the prosecutor in the Georgia case against Donald Trump.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, come together to discuss congressional pushback against the neocon attack on Yemen, the anti-war protest scheduled for this weekend and the 2024 election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

