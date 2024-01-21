International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/at-least-18-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-donetsk-1116295622.html
At Least 18 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
At Least 18 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
According to the date from regional authorities, Ukrainian militants shelled Donetsk region 43 times in the last 24 hours, firing 161 projectile.
2024-01-21T10:41+0000
2024-01-21T10:41+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105945123_0:408:2913:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1ed0c2451a98083b959f4e751d3c9b2e.jpg
At least 18 civilians have been killed and 13 more wounded as a result of a Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on Sunday, the city's mayor said.The head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has described the attack as "atrocious", stressing that the market was shelled on the day when it was especially crowded. Rescue teams are working at the scene, information on casualties is being updated while specialists are looking for the shards of the projectiles.Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Ukrainian armed forces fired at least six 155mm shells at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, a busy area with markets and shops.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105945123_83:0:2812:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4085cc7f722802262acfa6418b7ad6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine shelling donbass, ukraine shells donbass
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine shelling donbass, ukraine shells donbass

At Least 18 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk

10:41 GMT 21.01.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankA fragment of a shell lies on the ground in Donetsk after a recent shelling from Ukrainian troops
A fragment of a shell lies on the ground in Donetsk after a recent shelling from Ukrainian troops - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
According to the date from regional authorities, Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk region 43 times in the last 24 hours, firing 161 projectiles.
At least 18 civilians have been killed and 13 more wounded as a result of a Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on Sunday, the city's mayor said.
The head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has described the attack as "atrocious", stressing that the market was shelled on the day when it was especially crowded.
Rescue teams are working at the scene, information on casualties is being updated while specialists are looking for the shards of the projectiles.
Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Ukrainian armed forces fired at least six 155mm shells at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, a busy area with markets and shops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала