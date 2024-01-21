https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/at-least-18-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-donetsk-1116295622.html

At Least 18 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk

According to the date from regional authorities, Ukrainian militants shelled Donetsk region 43 times in the last 24 hours, firing 161 projectile.

At least 18 civilians have been killed and 13 more wounded as a result of a Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on Sunday, the city's mayor said.The head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has described the attack as "atrocious", stressing that the market was shelled on the day when it was especially crowded. Rescue teams are working at the scene, information on casualties is being updated while specialists are looking for the shards of the projectiles.Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Ukrainian armed forces fired at least six 155mm shells at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, a busy area with markets and shops.

