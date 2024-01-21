Falcon 10 Passenger Plane Disappears from Radars in Afghanistan Mountains – Reports

International
An Indian passenger plane crashed in Afghanistan, Afghan news agency Pajhwok reported on Sunday, citing local officials.
Earlier, Tolo News TV channel reported that the Indian passenger plane had crashed in the mountains and that an investigation team had been sent to the region.According to broadcaster, plane crashed on Sunday morning.Lately Russian aviation watchdog said the plane was registered in Russia and was flying from India via Uzbekistan's Tashkent to Zhukovsky airport in Moscow .There were 6 people on board, including 4 crew members, preliminary data says.Russia is closely cooperating with the authorities of Afghanistan and Tajikistan in search for the missing plane.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Falcon passenger plane went missing in Afghanistan near boders with Tajikistan.
Earlier, Tolo News TV channel reported that the Indian passenger plane had crashed in the mountains and that an investigation team had been sent to the region.
According to broadcaster, plane crashed on Sunday morning.
Lately Russian aviation watchdog said the plane was registered in Russia and was flying from India via Uzbekistan's Tashkent to Zhukovsky airport in Moscow .
There were 6 people on board, including 4 crew members, preliminary data says.
Russia is closely cooperating with the authorities of Afghanistan and Tajikistan in search for the missing plane.
