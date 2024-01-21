Falcon 10 Passenger Plane Disappears from Radars in Afghanistan Mountains – Reports
07:33 GMT 21.01.2024 (Updated: 08:02 GMT 21.01.2024)
© AP Photo / Enric MartiVillage of Madakhel in northeastern Afghanistan, near the mountain region of Tora Bora. (File)
© AP Photo / Enric Marti
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Falcon passenger plane went missing in Afghanistan near boders with Tajikistan.
Earlier, Tolo News TV channel reported that the Indian passenger plane had crashed in the mountains and that an investigation team had been sent to the region.
According to broadcaster, plane crashed on Sunday morning.
Lately Russian aviation watchdog said the plane was registered in Russia and was flying from India via Uzbekistan's Tashkent to Zhukovsky airport in Moscow .
There were 6 people on board, including 4 crew members, preliminary data says.
What is known about the plane crash in the mountains of Afghanistan:— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 21, 2024
▪️ On Saturday evening, January 20, while in the airspace of Afghanistan, the Falcon 10 aircraft registered in the State Register of Civil Aircraft of Russia stopped communicating and disappeared from radar… pic.twitter.com/XWIiOVJLrW
Russia is closely cooperating with the authorities of Afghanistan and Tajikistan in search for the missing plane.