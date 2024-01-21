https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/maritime-traffic-through-bosphorus-strait-suspended-1116297433.html

Maritime Traffic Through Bosphorus Strait Suspended

The transit of ships through the Bosphorus Strait from south to north has been suspended indefinitely from 6:20 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT) until at least midnight, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the north-south movement was suspended until 8:40 a.m., the coast guard said, without elaborating on the reason. At the same time, the passage through the Dardanelles was restricted to ships with a speed of less than 10 knots due to stormy weather, the coast guard said. Later in the day, a coast guard source told Sputnik that transit was restricted in both directions due to a breakdown on an oil tanker traveling from Russia. "The Peria tanker, which was on its way from Russia to Izmir, lost its anchor while passing through the Bosphorus near the village of Kecilik Koyu, causing the transit of ships through the strait to be temporarily suspended in both directions," the source said. Coast guard tugs are rescuing a Liberian-flagged vessel from a difficult situation, the source added.

