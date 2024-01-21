https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/slovak-prime-minister-says-bratislava-will-block-ukraines-attempts-to-join-nato-1116291011.html
Slovak Prime Minister Says Bratislava Will Block Ukraine's Attempts to Join NATO



BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he would hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on January 24, during which he would inform Shmyhal that Slovakia would block Ukraine’s membership in NATO.
"As for their entry into the European Union, we respect that, but they must meet the conditions ... I will say that I am against Ukraine's membership in NATO, that I will use the right of veto and block it, because it will be the foundation of World War 3," Fico told the RTVS broadcaster.
He also reiterated the government’s position not to provide weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Bratislava does not refuse to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.
Fico added that Ukraine is under "the total control and influence of the United States" since the events of 2014, and the European Union is making a big mistake by adhering to the American opinion on the Ukraine conflict instead of forming its own.