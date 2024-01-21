International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/slovak-prime-minister-says-bratislava-will-block-ukraines-attempts-to-join-nato-1116291011.html
Slovak Prime Minister Says Bratislava Will Block Ukraine's Attempts to Join NATO
Slovak Prime Minister Says Bratislava Will Block Ukraine's Attempts to Join NATO
Slovak PM Robert Fico said he would hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, during which he would inform Shmyhal that Slovakia would block Ukraine’s membership in NATO.
2024-01-21T01:30+0000
2024-01-21T01:30+0000
world
ukraine
slovakia
robert fico
nato
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114617053_0:47:2855:1653_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ae35e4be16428db344c2c5fed7a3c8.jpg
"As for their entry into the European Union, we respect that, but they must meet the conditions ... I will say that I am against Ukraine's membership in NATO, that I will use the right of veto and block it, because it will be the foundation of World War 3," Fico told the RTVS broadcaster.He also reiterated the government’s position not to provide weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Bratislava does not refuse to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.Fico added that Ukraine is under "the total control and influence of the United States" since the events of 2014, and the European Union is making a big mistake by adhering to the American opinion on the Ukraine conflict instead of forming its own.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/slovakia-stripped-of-air-defense-fighter-jets-after-aiding-ukraine-1116283931.html
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114617053_165:0:2786:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f4c8a57d31971ef6c9e7b6dae74ad7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine’s membership in nato, slovak pm robert fico, will ukraine join nato
ukraine’s membership in nato, slovak pm robert fico, will ukraine join nato

Slovak Prime Minister Says Bratislava Will Block Ukraine's Attempts to Join NATO

01:30 GMT 21.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankPrime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico at the EU Summit in Brussels.
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico at the EU Summit in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he would hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on January 24, during which he would inform Shmyhal that Slovakia would block Ukraine’s membership in NATO.
"As for their entry into the European Union, we respect that, but they must meet the conditions ... I will say that I am against Ukraine's membership in NATO, that I will use the right of veto and block it, because it will be the foundation of World War 3," Fico told the RTVS broadcaster.
He also reiterated the government’s position not to provide weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Bratislava does not refuse to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.
Russian MiG-29 perform aerial maneuver in Kubinka, Russia. Slovakian government handed squadron of cutting-edge MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2024
Military
Slovakia Stripped of Air Defense, Fighter Jets After Aiding Ukraine
Yesterday, 06:46 GMT
Fico added that Ukraine is under "the total control and influence of the United States" since the events of 2014, and the European Union is making a big mistake by adhering to the American opinion on the Ukraine conflict instead of forming its own.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала