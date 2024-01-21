https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/watch-russian-howitzer-take-out-ukrainian-armor-1116296443.html

Watch Russian Howitzer Take Out Ukrainian Armor

Watch Russian Howitzer Take Out Ukrainian Armor

Neither snow nor rain keeps the Russian artillery of the Dnepr Battlegroup from hammering Kiev forces in the Ukrainian conflict. 21.01.2024, Sputnik International

2024-01-21T11:23+0000

2024-01-21T11:23+0000

2024-01-21T11:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ministry of defense

artillery

howitzer

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116293051_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_52b51be099afa8422512946753291eec.jpg

A short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a Russian Giatsint-B 152mm towed howitzer crew in action.The first part of the video shows the crew loading and aiming their gun before hammering the unsuspecting Ukrainian forces.The second part of the video, which appears to be drone footage, shows the results of this artillery strike as shells can be seen hitting their targets.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dnepr Group’s 152-mm Hyacinth-B cannons destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces’ armored vehicles, fortified positions and boats in the Kherson region. Dnepr Group’s 152-mm Hyacinth-B cannons destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces’ armored vehicles, fortified positions and boats in the Kherson region. 2024-01-21T11:23+0000 true PT1M09S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ministry of defense, artillery, howitzer, video, видео