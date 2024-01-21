https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/watch-russian-howitzer-take-out-ukrainian-armor-1116296443.html
Watch Russian Howitzer Take Out Ukrainian Armor
Neither snow nor rain keeps the Russian artillery of the Dnepr Battlegroup from hammering Kiev forces in the Ukrainian conflict. 21.01.2024, Sputnik International
A short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a Russian Giatsint-B 152mm towed howitzer crew in action.The first part of the video shows the crew loading and aiming their gun before hammering the unsuspecting Ukrainian forces.The second part of the video, which appears to be drone footage, shows the results of this artillery strike as shells can be seen hitting their targets.
Neither snow nor rain keeps the Russian artillery of the Dnepr Battlegroup from hammering Kiev forces in the Ukrainian conflict.
A short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a Russian Giatsint-B 152mm towed howitzer crew in action.
The first part of the video shows the crew loading and aiming their gun before hammering the unsuspecting Ukrainian forces.
The second part of the video, which appears to be drone footage, shows the results of this artillery strike as shells can be seen hitting their targets.