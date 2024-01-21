https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/watch-russian-military-engineers-use-drones-to-demine-in-special-op-1116298444.html
Watch Russian Military Engineers Use Drones to Demine in Special Op
Watch Russian Military Engineers Use Drones to Demine in Special Op
Combat work of military engineers requires patience, surgical precision and extensive training in technical sciences. Military engineers rarely directly participate in hostilities and yet their job is crucial to achieve battlefield goals.
On the Day of Engineering Troops, Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of military engineers who designed a new method to demine territories.To clear the passage for advancing Russian troops, military engineers usually blast enemy mines remotely with special TNT cords. However, recently they came up with the idea of dropping TNT loads on the minefields from drones. Thus their important work becomes less dangerous. Russian engineers have already destroyed over 1500 mines and undetonated projectiles with the help of this new approach, the ministry said.
