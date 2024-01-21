https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/watch-russian-military-engineers-use-drones-to-demine-in-special-op-1116298444.html

Watch Russian Military Engineers Use Drones to Demine in Special Op

Watch Russian Military Engineers Use Drones to Demine in Special Op

Combat work of military engineers requires patience, surgical precision and extensive training in technical sciences. Military engineers rarely directly participate in hostilities and yet their job is crucial to achieve battlefield goals.

2024-01-21T15:28+0000

2024-01-21T15:28+0000

2024-01-21T15:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

video

ministry of defense

engineer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298287_68:0:1778:962_1920x0_80_0_0_dd61a0b2b09413d7a265714a32183584.png

On the Day of Engineering Troops, Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of military engineers who designed a new method to demine territories.To clear the passage for advancing Russian troops, military engineers usually blast enemy mines remotely with special TNT cords. However, recently they came up with the idea of dropping TNT loads on the minefields from drones. Thus their important work becomes less dangerous. Russian engineers have already destroyed over 1500 mines and undetonated projectiles with the help of this new approach, the ministry said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian military engineers use drones for demining Russian military engineers use drones for demining 2024-01-21T15:28+0000 true PT1M02S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military engineers, special military operation, ukrainain crisis, demining, mines