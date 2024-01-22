International
Lebanon FM Says Fighting on Border Will Stop if Agreement on Gaza Reached
The fighting on the Lebanese-Israel border between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah would stop if a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is reached, said Lebanese FM Abdallah BouHabib.
21:24 GMT 22.01.2024
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fighting on the Lebanese-Israel border between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah would stop if a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is reached, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah BouHabib said on Monday.
"If they really reach an agreement in Gaza, this will stop immediately and automatically. It will stop in southern Lebanon or northern Israel," BouHabib said.
BouHabib characterized the skirmishes on the Lebanese-Israel border as "minor fighting."
"I don't think the intention is to have a big war. It has to do with what's going on in Gaza, which is not acceptable," BouHabib said.
The situation in southern Lebanon deteriorated after the start of Israel's indiscriminate bombardment and invasion of Gaza in which more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed and well over 60,000 have been wounded. The IDF and Hezbollah regularly exchange fire in areas along the border.
World
World
Is Middle East on Edge of Regional War Amid Gaza Crisis and Escalating Israeli-Lebanese Conflict?
18 November 2023, 15:29 GMT
