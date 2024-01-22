https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/lebanon-fm-says-fighting-on-border-will-stop-if-agreement-on-gaza-reached-1116320941.html
Lebanon FM Says Fighting on Border Will Stop if Agreement on Gaza Reached
Lebanon FM Says Fighting on Border Will Stop if Agreement on Gaza Reached
The fighting on the Lebanese-Israel border between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah would stop if a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is reached, said Lebanese FM Abdallah BouHabib.
2024-01-22T21:24+0000
2024-01-22T21:24+0000
2024-01-22T21:24+0000
world
lebanon
israel
palestinians
hezbollah
israeli defense forces (idf)
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116055263_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_345296a454dc4298f3e60dbab960b681.jpg
"If they really reach an agreement in Gaza, this will stop immediately and automatically. It will stop in southern Lebanon or northern Israel," BouHabib said.BouHabib characterized the skirmishes on the Lebanese-Israel border as "minor fighting." The situation in southern Lebanon deteriorated after the start of Israel's indiscriminate bombardment and invasion of Gaza in which more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed and well over 60,000 have been wounded. The IDF and Hezbollah regularly exchange fire in areas along the border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/is-middle-east-on-edge-of-regional-war-amid-gaza-crisis-and-escalating-israeli-lebanese-conflict-1115047164.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116055263_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b2e7f35ea19e22e5948279a8450de7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lebanese-israel border, lebanese fm abdallah bouhabib, israeli defense forces hezbollah, will idf attack lebanon, will israel attack hezbollah
lebanese-israel border, lebanese fm abdallah bouhabib, israeli defense forces hezbollah, will idf attack lebanon, will israel attack hezbollah
Lebanon FM Says Fighting on Border Will Stop if Agreement on Gaza Reached
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fighting on the Lebanese-Israel border between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah would stop if a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is reached, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah BouHabib said on Monday.
"If they really reach an agreement in Gaza, this will stop immediately and automatically. It will stop in southern Lebanon or northern Israel," BouHabib said.
BouHabib characterized the skirmishes on the Lebanese-Israel border as "minor fighting."
"I don't think the intention is to have a big war. It has to do with what's going on in Gaza, which is not acceptable," BouHabib said.
The situation in southern Lebanon deteriorated after the start of Israel's indiscriminate bombardment and invasion of Gaza in which more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed and well over 60,000 have been wounded. The IDF and Hezbollah regularly exchange fire in areas along the border.
18 November 2023, 15:29 GMT