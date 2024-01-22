https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/lebanon-fm-says-fighting-on-border-will-stop-if-agreement-on-gaza-reached-1116320941.html

Lebanon FM Says Fighting on Border Will Stop if Agreement on Gaza Reached

Lebanon FM Says Fighting on Border Will Stop if Agreement on Gaza Reached

The fighting on the Lebanese-Israel border between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah would stop if a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is reached, said Lebanese FM Abdallah BouHabib.

"If they really reach an agreement in Gaza, this will stop immediately and automatically. It will stop in southern Lebanon or northern Israel," BouHabib said.BouHabib characterized the skirmishes on the Lebanese-Israel border as "minor fighting." The situation in southern Lebanon deteriorated after the start of Israel's indiscriminate bombardment and invasion of Gaza in which more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed and well over 60,000 have been wounded. The IDF and Hezbollah regularly exchange fire in areas along the border.

