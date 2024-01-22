International
Russian FM Lavrov Joins UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian FM Lavrov Joins UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Russian FM Lavrov Joins UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Russia requested the UNSEC meeting to raise concern about Western arms supplies to Ukraine – a move Moscow harshly condemns.
Sputnik comes live to you from New York, where Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, is going to take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, January 22.Earlier, Moscow asked for a Security Council meeting regarding the situation in Ukraine. Russia plans to discuss the issue of arms supplies to the Kiev regime.In addition, Russian diplomats will draw UN attention to Ukraine's war crimes given the recent shelling of Donetsk, which killed at least 27 civilians.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
us arms for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukraine war crimes

Russian FM Lavrov Joins UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

15:04 GMT 22.01.2024
© AP Photo / Richard DrewRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2024
Russia requested a UNSC meeting be held to raise concern about Western arms supplies to Ukraine, a move that Moscow strongly condemns.
Sputnik comes live to you from New York, where Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, is going to take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, January 22.
Earlier, Moscow asked for a Security Council meeting regarding the situation in Ukraine. Russia plans to discuss the issue of arms supplies to the Kiev regime.
In addition, Russian diplomats will draw UN attention to Ukraine's war crimes given the recent shelling of Donetsk, which killed at least 27 civilians.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
