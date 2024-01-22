https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russian-fm-lavrov-joins-un-security-council-meeting-on-ukraine-1116313472.html

Russian FM Lavrov Joins UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

Russian FM Lavrov Joins UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

Russia requested the UNSEC meeting to raise concern about Western arms supplies to Ukraine – a move Moscow harshly condemns.

Sputnik comes live to you from New York, where Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, is going to take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, January 22.Earlier, Moscow asked for a Security Council meeting regarding the situation in Ukraine. Russia plans to discuss the issue of arms supplies to the Kiev regime.In addition, Russian diplomats will draw UN attention to Ukraine's war crimes given the recent shelling of Donetsk, which killed at least 27 civilians.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

