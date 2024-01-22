https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russias-new-camouflage-cloak-to-help-soldiers-become-invisible-on-battlefield--1116310927.html

Russia’s New Camouflage Cloak to Help Soldiers Become ‘Invisible’ on Battlefield

The new suit, due to be rolled out before the end of January, features state-of-the-art fabric, which will help Russian soldiers successfully tackle enemy thermal imagers.

Russian company HinderX is finalizing tests of an advanced camouflage cloak designed to protect Russian troops from Ukrainian thermal imaging equipment in the special operation.According to the firm, the new suit’s operating principle is to shield the ambient temperature from the object."A greater weight affects a soldier's mobility. Our product is designed to use various types of camouflage coats depending on the terrain - forest, sand, urban areas, and so on," the spokesman stressed.He recalled that compared to all those camouflage suits currently used by Russian forces in the special operation, HinderX’s product is much more effective in terms of helping a soldier tackle an enemy thermal imager. The company added that the new robe’s tests are due to be completed before the end of January.

