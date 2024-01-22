International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russias-new-camouflage-cloak-to-help-soldiers-become-invisible-on-battlefield--1116310927.html
Russia’s New Camouflage Cloak to Help Soldiers Become ‘Invisible’ on Battlefield
Russia’s New Camouflage Cloak to Help Soldiers Become ‘Invisible’ on Battlefield
The new suit, due to be rolled out before the end of January, features state-of-the-art fabric, which will help Russian soldiers successfully tackle enemy thermal imagers.
2024-01-22T11:23+0000
2024-01-22T11:23+0000
military
russia
ukraine
camouflage
cover
battlefield
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116311713_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64293995ca518c53f680185295f65151.jpg
Russian company HinderX is finalizing tests of an advanced camouflage cloak designed to protect Russian troops from Ukrainian thermal imaging equipment in the special operation.According to the firm, the new suit’s operating principle is to shield the ambient temperature from the object."A greater weight affects a soldier's mobility. Our product is designed to use various types of camouflage coats depending on the terrain - forest, sand, urban areas, and so on," the spokesman stressed.He recalled that compared to all those camouflage suits currently used by Russian forces in the special operation, HinderX’s product is much more effective in terms of helping a soldier tackle an enemy thermal imager. The company added that the new robe’s tests are due to be completed before the end of January.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220825/soldier-of-the-future-russias-ratnik-helmet-more-reliable-than-nato-analogues---rostec-1099989556.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116311713_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98a6dbc7df7ccea0804556a5777f2414.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s new camouflage cover, the goal of russia’s new camouflage cover, enemy thermal imagers, russian special military operation
russia’s new camouflage cover, the goal of russia’s new camouflage cover, enemy thermal imagers, russian special military operation

Russia’s New Camouflage Cloak to Help Soldiers Become ‘Invisible’ on Battlefield

11:23 GMT 22.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabank Russian servicemen are seen in the special military operation zone. File photo
 Russian servicemen are seen in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The new camouflage suit, due to be rolled out before the end of January, features state-of-the-art fabric that will help Russian soldiers successfully tackle thermal imagers.
Russian company HinderX is finalizing tests of an advanced camouflage cloak designed to protect Russian troops from Ukrainian thermal imaging equipment in the special operation.

"We are developing a brand-new product capable of blurring the silhouette of a person. This is our exclusive know-how based on coating fabrics with a certain composition," HindreX’s spokesperson said, keeping mum on the details.

Russian combat equipment Ratnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
Military
Soldier of the Future: Russia's Ratnik Helmet More Reliable Than NATO Analogues - Rostec
25 August 2022, 12:37 GMT
According to the firm, the new suit’s operating principle is to shield the ambient temperature from the object.

Thanks to the state-of-the-art material, the cloak weighs merely 350 grams, which means it easily fits into a pocket, according to the spokesman. This is an important feature given that the weight of a soldier’s ammunition stands at up to 70 kg.

"A greater weight affects a soldier's mobility. Our product is designed to use various types of camouflage coats depending on the terrain - forest, sand, urban areas, and so on," the spokesman stressed.
He recalled that compared to all those camouflage suits currently used by Russian forces in the special operation, HinderX’s product is much more effective in terms of helping a soldier tackle an enemy thermal imager. The company added that the new robe’s tests are due to be completed before the end of January.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала