Scott Ritter: The Ukraine Scam is Coming to an End
In this special episode of the New Rules podcast, we sat down with Scott Ritter to discuss his recent trip to the Donbass, pro-Ukraine grifters on social media, and the contempt that Western elites have for ordinary Ukrainians.
2024-01-22T14:00+0000
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
14:00 GMT 22.01.2024 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 23.01.2024)
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this special episode of the New Rules podcast, we sat down with Scott Ritter to discuss his recent trip to the Donbass, pro-Ukraine grifters on social media, and the contempt that Western elites have for ordinary Ukrainians.
"We, Americans, believe in self-determination. Hell, we had a revolution to free ourselves of the tyranny of the British Crown. And so the people of the new [Russian] regions have said, 'We will free ourselves of the tyranny of the banderists-dominated government in Kiev!' Who are we to say no? When you meet these people and you see it in their eyes, you feel it in the grip of their hand, they are they are determined to be a part of Russia."
Scott Ritter
Former UN weapon inspector
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
