Suspicious Package Found in Dutch Parliament Building in The Hague

A suspicious package was found in the building of the Dutch House of Representatives — lower house of the parliament — in The Hague, with bomb squads working on the scene, the city's police said on Monday.

"A suspicious package was found today in the House of Representatives building. The Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service is on the site," the police wrote on X.

