Two Police Officers Face Charges Over Deadly Itaewon Crowd Crush - Reports

Two police officers have been charged over their bungled response to a deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul's district of Itaewon in 2022, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing officials.

The two officers were on duty at Itaewon's precinct station on the day of the tragedy. The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office indicted them for professional negligence causing death. There were 11 emergency calls requesting police assistance in the final hours of the accident, but the officers failed to respond to them properly, the Yonhap reported. Apart from that, one of the officers was reportedly charged with making a false entry in the police intranet about visiting the scene. They were the last government officials to face charges with the deadly stampede, among 23 people handed over to prosecutors by a special police investigation team in January 2023, the news agency reported. The deadly crowd crush occurred on October 29, 2022 in the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, as thousands gathered to celebrate the first post-COVID restriction-free Halloween festival.

