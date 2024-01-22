International
US, Allies Conduct New Strikes Against 8 Houthi Targets in Yemen
US, Allies Conduct New Strikes Against 8 Houthi Targets in Yemen
The US and its allies conducted new strikes against eight Houthi positions in Yemen in response to continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea, according to a joint statement.
“Today, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, at the direction of their respective governments with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 8 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea,” the statement said on Monday.The new strikes targeted a Houthi underground storage site as well as other locations housing Houthi’s missile and air surveillance capabilities, the statement said.
US, Allies Conduct New Strikes Against 8 Houthi Targets in Yemen

23:15 GMT 22.01.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US and its allies, including the UK, Australia, Canada, Bahrain, and the Netherlands, conducted new strikes against eight Houthi positions in Yemen in response to continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea, according to a joint statement published by the Pentagon.
"Today, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, at the direction of their respective governments with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 8 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," the statement said on Monday.
The new strikes targeted a Houthi underground storage site as well as other locations housing Houthi's missile and air surveillance capabilities, the statement said.
