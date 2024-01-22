https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-allies-conduct-new-strikes-against-8-houthi-targets-in-yemen-1116322426.html

US, Allies Conduct New Strikes Against 8 Houthi Targets in Yemen

US, Allies Conduct New Strikes Against 8 Houthi Targets in Yemen

The US and its allies conducted new strikes against eight Houthi positions in Yemen in response to continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea, according to a joint statement.

2024-01-22T23:15+0000

2024-01-22T23:15+0000

2024-01-22T23:15+0000

world

us

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

houthi

red sea crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082241356_5:0:1417:794_1920x0_80_0_0_a32435472d6cf6f75e50a19ab5d5b1fe.png

“Today, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, at the direction of their respective governments with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 8 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea,” the statement said on Monday.The new strikes targeted a Houthi underground storage site as well as other locations housing Houthi’s missile and air surveillance capabilities, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/uk-to-upgrade-sea-viper-missile-system-for-over-510mln-1116295327.html

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, west attack houthi, us uk airstrikes on yemen, houthi targets attacked