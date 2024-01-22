https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-calls-on-israel-to-focus-on-eliminating-hamas-leaders---white-house-1116306403.html

US Calls on Israel to Focus on Eliminating Hamas Leaders - White House

The US is seeking from Israel a transition from a wider ground operation in the Gaza Strip to targeted attacks on the leaders of the Hamas movement, Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said on Sunday.

"We have stood up for Israel's right to take defensive actions against Hamas so that this threat cannot be perpetrated against them again. But we've also been quite clear that the way in which Israel conducts this conflict is of great concern to us. We have seen in recent days and weeks the beginning of a shift in a phase of the conflict that we have been calling for, where we would like Israel to focus more on high-value targets, on Hamas leadership, and we have seen them start to do that," Finer told the ABC News broadcaster. Washington also urged Israel to expand humanitarian assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip, Finer said, adding that the Jewish state made "small but consequential steps" in this direction "but they are also not enough."On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 25,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

