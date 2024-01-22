https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/watch-russian-troops-smash-ukrainian-stronghold-during-liberation-of-veseloye-1116316072.html

Watch Russian Troops Smash Ukrainian Stronghold During Liberation of Veseloye

Watch Russian Troops Smash Ukrainian Stronghold During Liberation of Veseloye

Earlier in January, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that settlement of Veseloye in Donestk was liberated.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows airborne troops storming Ukrainian fortified positions as part of the liberation of Veseloye. Initially, artillery units suppressed enemy fire positions and decimated a command post. Artillery fire was followed by an airstrike on the Ukrainian positions, with the objective of demoralizing the adversary with overwhelming might.After that, airborne troops entered the scene, covered by armored vehicles and supported by FPV-drones, and stormed the Ukrainian positions. “The enemy fled, leaving the dead and wounded behind," the MoD said in a statement, adding that some Ukrainian servicemen chose to surrender.

