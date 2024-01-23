International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
DeSantis Bows Out: Presidential Race Narrows to Two Contenders
DeSantis Bows Out: Presidential Race Narrows to Two Contenders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into various domestic and international subjects. The discussion included the withdrawal of Governor DeSantis from the GOP presidential nomination race.
DeSantis Bows Out: Presidential Race Narrows to Two Contenders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into various domestic and international subjects. The discussion included the withdrawal of Governor DeSantis from the GOP presidential nomination race.
Fault Lines began the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed a significant attack on the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces had shelled the Russian city in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the tragic death of more than 20 civilians.In the second hour, political analyst Tom Norton joined Fault Lines to address the Former President Trump Georgia election interference case. This discussion unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing GOP primaries. Norton explored the reasons behind a judge scheduling a hearing to examine evidence related to accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an improper relationship with her lead prosecutor.Moving into the third hour, Fault Lines welcomed Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate and a GOP strategist, to shed light on the GOP nomination primaries. This segment focused on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race. DeSantis not only stepped back but also endorsed Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in his pursuit of reelection.
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into various domestic and international subjects. The discussion included the withdrawal of Governor DeSantis from the GOP presidential nomination race.
Fault Lines began the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed a significant attack on the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces had shelled the Russian city in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the tragic death of more than 20 civilians.
In the second hour, political analyst Tom Norton joined Fault Lines to address the Former President Trump Georgia election interference case. This discussion unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing GOP primaries. Norton explored the reasons behind a judge scheduling a hearing to examine evidence related to accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an improper relationship with her lead prosecutor.
Moving into the third hour, Fault Lines welcomed Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate and a GOP strategist, to shed light on the GOP nomination primaries. This segment focused on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race. DeSantis not only stepped back but also endorsed Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in his pursuit of reelection.
