DeSantis Drops Out, Fani Willis Controversy, Biden’s Yemen Escalation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drops out of GOP primary, and former presidential candidate Senator Tim Scott gets engaged.

Author, political scientist and podcast hosts Dr. Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out of the 2024 primary context, the historically rotten choice left to the American public, whether abortion can remain a galvanizing issue for the Democratic Party, who’s in the running for former President Donald Trump’s running mate, and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s defense of his family’s wiretapping of civil rights leaders, and whether the erosion of support among key demographics will imperil President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.Former associate deputy attorney general and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses how allegations of impropriety against the Fulton County district attorney leading the election interference case against Donald Trump could affect how the case is able to proceed, Congressman Mike Johnson’s duration as House Speaker possibly nearing its end, and the longstanding state of legislative paralysis.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the “sustained military campaign” the White House is preparing for in Yemen and whether Congress will do any more to resist it than complain, reports that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah officials are directly guiding the Houthi blockade of the Red Sea, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting “terms of surrender” to Hamas, whether the front line in Ukraine is as stuck as recent reports suggest, whether recent Russian gains will lead to political unrest in Ukraine, and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has successfully fended off potential challengers to his control.Professor of science at Harvard and author Dr. Avi Loeb discusses whether or not the James Webb Space Telescope has found solid evidence of life on another planet, what the evidence for possible extraterrestrial life discoveries is thus far, what information the telescope has collected, how a telescope can pick up molecular information, and how astronomical and astrobiological circles determine research as respectable or crackpot.The Misfits also discuss the passing of the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the CIA’s secret museum.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

News

