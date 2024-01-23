https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/lavrov-fidan-discuss-schedule-of-upcoming-bilateral-contacts-1116322847.html

Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Schedule of Upcoming Bilateral Contacts

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, at the UN headquarters in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts was discussed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the parties also touched upon bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The statement added that the diplomats also discussed the progress in the implementation of key Russian-Turkish projects in the energy sector.Lavrov and Fidan confirmed at the meeting the need for coordinating the steps of the two countries in the interests of finding mutually acceptable solutions to acute regional problems, primarily regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, Syria, the Middle East as a whole and in the Black Sea zone, as well as in the Transcaucasus, the ministry said.

