NATO's Largest Military Drills Ever Unfold Amid Rising Tensions with Russia

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers global topics, focusing on NATO's largest-ever military drills.

In the first hour, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong updates on the ongoing Fani Willis saga as more details are revealed about the Georgian prosecutor.Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes then assesses the New Hampshire caucuses and Ron DeSantis' withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.International relations analyst Mark Sleboda begins the final hour by discussing the large-scale NATO drills and Ukraine's internal politics.Lastly, independent journalist Robert Inlakesh explores the recent events in Israel and the military operation in the Gaza Strip.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

