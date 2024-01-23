https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/natos-largest-military-drills-ever-unfold-amid-rising-tensions-with-russia-1116323560.html
NATO's Largest Military Drills Ever Unfold Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
NATO's Largest Military Drills Ever Unfold Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers global topics, focusing on NATO's largest-ever military drills.
2024-01-23T04:17+0000
2024-01-23T04:17+0000
2024-01-23T08:58+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
israel
fani willis
ron desantis
new hampshire
nato
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116323403_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd2bcf5eec942457d8c3e02fb78425e2.png
NATO's Largest Military Drills Ever Unfold Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers global topics, focusing on NATO's largest-ever military drills.
In the first hour, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong updates on the ongoing Fani Willis saga as more details are revealed about the Georgian prosecutor.Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes then assesses the New Hampshire caucuses and Ron DeSantis' withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.International relations analyst Mark Sleboda begins the final hour by discussing the large-scale NATO drills and Ukraine's internal politics.Lastly, independent journalist Robert Inlakesh explores the recent events in Israel and the military operation in the Gaza Strip.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
new hampshire
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116323403_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18f6ad2ba4828a48883c68e607c54734.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, gop primary, ron desantis quits race, case against fani willis, operation in gaza, nato biggest drills
the backstory, gop primary, ron desantis quits race, case against fani willis, operation in gaza, nato biggest drills
NATO's Largest Military Drills Ever Unfold Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
04:17 GMT 23.01.2024 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 23.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers global topics, focusing on NATO's largest-ever military drills.
In the first hour, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong updates on the ongoing Fani Willis saga as more details are revealed about the Georgian prosecutor.
Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes then assesses the New Hampshire caucuses and Ron DeSantis' withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.
International relations analyst Mark Sleboda begins the final hour by discussing the large-scale NATO drills and Ukraine's internal politics.
Lastly, independent journalist Robert Inlakesh explores the recent events in Israel and the military operation in the Gaza Strip.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM