International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/ongoing-fani-willis-saga-implications-for-the-case-against-trump-1116319388.html
Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump
Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events, including the latest out of the Fani Willis scandal.
2024-01-23T04:16+0000
2024-01-23T07:46+0000
the final countdown
radio
fani willis
ron desantis
new hampshire
israel
gaza strip
palestine
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116319223_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f81b5e87a8d0af4b7c61be52e52958b4.jpg
Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events, including the latest out of the Fani Willis scandal.
The show begins with Larry Ward, president of Constitutional Rights PAC, who talks about the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.Then, the hosts talk to syndicated columnist Ruben Navarette, who shares his perspective on Ron DeSantis dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and the anticipated New Hampshire primary.The second hour starts with Esteban Carrillo, journalist and editor of The Cradle, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza amid the protests in Israel against Netanyahu's policies.The show closes with attorney Steve Gill, who discusses the Ukraine NATO drills and the latest attacks in the Donetsk region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
new hampshire
israel
gaza strip
palestine
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116319223_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d61280514a968d308c583f341dba780b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dinetsk bombing, the final countdown, ron desantis drops out, desantis trump support, gaza conflict
dinetsk bombing, the final countdown, ron desantis drops out, desantis trump support, gaza conflict

Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump

04:16 GMT 23.01.2024 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 23.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events, including the latest out of the Fani Willis scandal.
The show begins with Larry Ward, president of Constitutional Rights PAC, who talks about the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
Then, the hosts talk to syndicated columnist Ruben Navarette, who shares his perspective on Ron DeSantis dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and the anticipated New Hampshire primary.
The second hour starts with Esteban Carrillo, journalist and editor of The Cradle, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza amid the protests in Israel against Netanyahu's policies.
The show closes with attorney Steve Gill, who discusses the Ukraine NATO drills and the latest attacks in the Donetsk region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала