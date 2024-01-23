https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/ongoing-fani-willis-saga-implications-for-the-case-against-trump-1116319388.html
Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events, including the latest out of the Fani Willis scandal.
The show begins with Larry Ward, president of Constitutional Rights PAC, who talks about the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.Then, the hosts talk to syndicated columnist Ruben Navarette, who shares his perspective on Ron DeSantis dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and the anticipated New Hampshire primary.The second hour starts with Esteban Carrillo, journalist and editor of The Cradle, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza amid the protests in Israel against Netanyahu's policies.The show closes with attorney Steve Gill, who discusses the Ukraine NATO drills and the latest attacks in the Donetsk region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Ongoing Fani Willis Saga: Implications for the Case Against Trump
04:16 GMT 23.01.2024 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 23.01.2024)
