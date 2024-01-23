https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/putin-egypts-sisi-initiate-construction-of-el-dabaa-nuclear-plants-fourth-unit--1116325976.html

Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi participate via video link in a ceremony to pour the first batch of concrete into the base of the fourth unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are participating via video link in a ceremony to pour the first batch of concrete into the base of the fourth unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).This marks the end of the preparatory phase and the start of the main stage of all nuclear power plant units' capital construction.Under the contract, Russia will be responsible for building the nuclear power plant, supplying nuclear fuel for its entire life cycle, and providing assistance in training personnel, and support for the nuclear facility's operation for the first 10 years of its operation.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

