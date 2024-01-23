https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/putin-egypts-sisi-initiate-construction-of-el-dabaa-nuclear-plants-fourth-unit--1116325976.html
Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi participate via video link in a ceremony to pour the first batch of concrete into the base of the fourth unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).
2024-01-23T10:32+0000
2024-01-23T10:32+0000
2024-01-23T10:32+0000
world
egypt
russia
rosatom
abdel fattah el-sisi
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097611822_58:0:966:511_1920x0_80_0_0_cdbd8758adafff2144966b0f38204664.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are participating via video link in a ceremony to pour the first batch of concrete into the base of the fourth unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).This marks the end of the preparatory phase and the start of the main stage of all nuclear power plant units' capital construction.Under the contract, Russia will be responsible for building the nuclear power plant, supplying nuclear fuel for its entire life cycle, and providing assistance in training personnel, and support for the nuclear facility's operation for the first 10 years of its operation.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
egypt
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097611822_171:0:852:511_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0198c69ffc0ed0b10ba75277a80d3d.jpg
Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
2024-01-23T10:32+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, abdel fattah el-sisi, el-dabaa nuclear power plant
russian president vladimir putin, abdel fattah el-sisi, el-dabaa nuclear power plant
Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently under construction, is poised to become the North African country's inaugural nuclear power facility. This project is a collaborative effort between Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation and Egypt's Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA).
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are participating via video link in a ceremony to pour the first batch of concrete into the base of the fourth unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).
This marks the end of the preparatory phase and the start of the main stage of all nuclear power plant units' capital construction.
Under the contract, Russia will be responsible for building the nuclear power plant, supplying nuclear fuel for its entire life cycle, and providing assistance in training personnel, and support for the nuclear facility's operation for the first 10 years of its operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!