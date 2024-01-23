https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/robocall-prompts-investigation-into-voter-suppression-in-new-hampshire---justice-dept-1116322716.html

Robocall Prompts Investigation into Voter Suppression in New Hampshire - Justice Dept.

Robocall Prompts Investigation into Voter Suppression in New Hampshire - Justice Dept.

The New Hampshire AG's Office is looking into complaints about a recorded robocall message that mimics President Biden's voice, urging voters to skip local elections, stated New Hampshire Justice Department.

2024-01-23T03:42+0000

2024-01-23T03:42+0000

2024-01-23T03:42+0000

americas

us

new hampshire

presidential primary

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110354139_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_243d52b691a3e4dc96abe3bd1ab7b8e0.jpg

"The Attorney General’s Office has received complaints regarding a recorded message encouraging voters not to vote in the January 23, 2024, New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election. The message, which was sent on January 21, 2024, stated 'your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.' Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the statement on Monday. According to the statement, the message was manipulated to falsely claim it was the treasurer of a political committee supporting the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary write-in efforts for President Biden. A spokesperson for New Hampshire General Attorney's Office told Sputnik in a statement that the scope of individuals who received these messages remains unclear. The state of New Hampshire will hold the first primary vote in the nation on Tuesday. The last polls are set to close at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 GMT on Wednesday).

americas

new hampshire

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new hampshire, biden phoned new hampshire, new hampshire primary, new hampshire ag, us presidential elections