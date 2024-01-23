https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/robocall-prompts-investigation-into-voter-suppression-in-new-hampshire---justice-dept-1116322716.html
Robocall Prompts Investigation into Voter Suppression in New Hampshire - Justice Dept.
Robocall Prompts Investigation into Voter Suppression in New Hampshire - Justice Dept.
The New Hampshire AG's Office is looking into complaints about a recorded robocall message that mimics President Biden's voice, urging voters to skip local elections, stated New Hampshire Justice Department.
2024-01-23T03:42+0000
2024-01-23T03:42+0000
2024-01-23T03:42+0000
americas
us
new hampshire
presidential primary
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110354139_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_243d52b691a3e4dc96abe3bd1ab7b8e0.jpg
"The Attorney General’s Office has received complaints regarding a recorded message encouraging voters not to vote in the January 23, 2024, New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election. The message, which was sent on January 21, 2024, stated 'your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.' Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the statement on Monday. According to the statement, the message was manipulated to falsely claim it was the treasurer of a political committee supporting the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary write-in efforts for President Biden. A spokesperson for New Hampshire General Attorney's Office told Sputnik in a statement that the scope of individuals who received these messages remains unclear. The state of New Hampshire will hold the first primary vote in the nation on Tuesday. The last polls are set to close at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 GMT on Wednesday).
americas
new hampshire
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110354139_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_804d0dfce1122e0c294c47961bb24383.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new hampshire, biden phoned new hampshire, new hampshire primary, new hampshire ag, us presidential elections
new hampshire, biden phoned new hampshire, new hampshire primary, new hampshire ag, us presidential elections
Robocall Prompts Investigation into Voter Suppression in New Hampshire - Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is looking into complaints about a recorded robocall message that mimics President Biden's voice, urging voters to skip tomorrow's Presidential Primary elections, the New Hampshire Justice Department said in a statement.
"The Attorney General’s Office has received complaints regarding a recorded message encouraging voters not to vote in the January 23, 2024, New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election. The message, which was sent on January 21, 2024, stated 'your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.' Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the message was manipulated to falsely claim it was the treasurer of a political committee supporting the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary write-in efforts for President Biden.
"These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire presidential primary election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely. Voting in the New Hampshire presidential primary election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November general election," the statement said.
A spokesperson for New Hampshire General Attorney's Office told Sputnik in a statement that the scope of individuals who received these messages remains unclear.
"We do know: (1) how many people took the step of calling to request to be removed from future calls (approximately a dozen); and (2) how many people sent a complaint to us or the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office (approximately half a dozen)," the statement said.
The state of New Hampshire will hold the first primary vote in the nation on Tuesday. The last polls are set to close at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 GMT on Wednesday).