Senate Committee Spars Over Bill to Transfer Russian Assets to Ukraine – Reports

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is caught up in infighting over a new bill to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources.

The committee has scheduled a mark-up session for Wednesday. Chairman Ben Cardin reportedly plans to suggest an amendment that could water down the bill, which was proposed by the top Republican Senator Jim Risch to transfer seized funds from Russia’s Central Bank and other institutions to Ukraine for reconstruction needs. Cardin’s amendment seeks to permit asset transfer only upon the agreement of all G7 member nations, the report said on Monday. That would add extra complexity to an already dicey legal and logistical issue, the report said, citing two people familiar with the closed-door discussion. Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.

