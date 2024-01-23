International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/senate-committee-spars-over-bill-to-transfer-russian-assets-to-ukraine--reports-1116334108.html
Senate Committee Spars Over Bill to Transfer Russian Assets to Ukraine – Reports
Senate Committee Spars Over Bill to Transfer Russian Assets to Ukraine – Reports
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is caught up in infighting over a new bill to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources.
2024-01-23T13:49+0000
2024-01-23T13:49+0000
world
ukraine
russia
assets
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
The committee has scheduled a mark-up session for Wednesday. Chairman Ben Cardin reportedly plans to suggest an amendment that could water down the bill, which was proposed by the top Republican Senator Jim Risch to transfer seized funds from Russia’s Central Bank and other institutions to Ukraine for reconstruction needs. Cardin’s amendment seeks to permit asset transfer only upon the agreement of all G7 member nations, the report said on Monday. That would add extra complexity to an already dicey legal and logistical issue, the report said, citing two people familiar with the closed-door discussion. Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/biden-backing-bill-to-seize-russian-assets-bound-to-deepen-dedollarization-1116126197.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
transfer russian assets, russian assets to ukraine
transfer russian assets, russian assets to ukraine

Senate Committee Spars Over Bill to Transfer Russian Assets to Ukraine – Reports

13:49 GMT 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is caught up in infighting over a new bill to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources.
The committee has scheduled a mark-up session for Wednesday. Chairman Ben Cardin reportedly plans to suggest an amendment that could water down the bill, which was proposed by the top Republican Senator Jim Risch to transfer seized funds from Russia’s Central Bank and other institutions to Ukraine for reconstruction needs.
Cardin’s amendment seeks to permit asset transfer only upon the agreement of all G7 member nations, the report said on Monday. That would add extra complexity to an already dicey legal and logistical issue, the report said, citing two people familiar with the closed-door discussion.
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
Analysis
Biden Backing Bill to Seize Russian Assets Bound to Deepen De-Dollarization
12 January, 10:14 GMT
Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала