https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/turkish-parliament-ratifies-protocol-on-swedens-nato-membership---broadcast-1116342273.html
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership - Broadcast
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership - Broadcast
Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday, Turkish TRT Haber’s broadcast showed.
2024-01-23T20:29+0000
2024-01-23T20:29+0000
2024-01-23T20:29+0000
world
turkiye
sweden
recep tayyip erdogan
nato
nato expansion
nato enlargement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105089/90/1050899014_0:188:2200:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_43a7361ad0f959a968680dd5f872ce69.jpg
The parliament's decision will come into force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree, which will be published in the government's official journal. Should President Erdogan sign the decree, Hungary remains the only North Atlantic Alliance country that has not ratified Sweden's application to join.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no problems with Finland and Sweden and that their accession to NATO did not pose an immediate threat. But the expansion of military infrastructure in these territories "will cause a response," the president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/natos-steadfast-defender-drills-raise-risks-of-inadvertent-escalation---moscow-1116301842.html
turkiye
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105089/90/1050899014_150:0:2051:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_768cec40e932cf948ac408f50f887d43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkish parliament, sweden nato membership, sweden nato bid, will sweden join nato, will turkey approve sweden nato bid
turkish parliament, sweden nato membership, sweden nato bid, will sweden join nato, will turkey approve sweden nato bid
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership - Broadcast
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO on Tuesday, Turkish TRT Haber’s broadcast showed.
The parliament's decision will come into force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree, which will be published in the government's official journal. Should President Erdogan sign the decree, Hungary remains the only North Atlantic Alliance country that has not ratified Sweden's application to join.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no problems with Finland and Sweden and that their accession to NATO did not pose an immediate threat. But the expansion of military infrastructure in these territories "will cause a response," the president said.
"As for the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance: yes, this is a problem that is being created, in my opinion, quite artificially in the foreign policy interests of the United States. <...> Russia has no problems ... [with Sweden and Finland].... But the expansion of military infrastructure on the territory of this region will certainly cause our response," Putin said, stressing that the actions of the Scandinavian states could aggravate "an already difficult situation in the sphere of international security."