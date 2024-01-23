https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/turkish-parliament-ratifies-protocol-on-swedens-nato-membership---broadcast-1116342273.html

Turkish Parliament Ratifies Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership - Broadcast

Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday, Turkish TRT Haber’s broadcast showed.

The parliament's decision will come into force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree, which will be published in the government's official journal. Should President Erdogan sign the decree, Hungary remains the only North Atlantic Alliance country that has not ratified Sweden's application to join.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no problems with Finland and Sweden and that their accession to NATO did not pose an immediate threat. But the expansion of military infrastructure in these territories "will cause a response," the president said.

