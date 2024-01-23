https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/un-security-council-meeting-on-middle-east-1116331724.html

UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East

Sputnik goes live as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for the quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza.

Sputnik goes live as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for the quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza.The focus of the discussions will be on solutions to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which is now in its fourth month. The participants are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East in a whole and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, among other issues.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to attend in person.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

