US Migration Crisis: AMLO Takes a Page From Putin

Illegal immigration in the US will be one of the major issues of the 2024 Presidential election, if the election is actually held.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116063583_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de8c8ad77eb658c3e4a6b89091747a2c.jpg

As with pretty much everything else, the actions of the Biden regime have brought the situation to a crisis, both domestically and internationally. As usual... But Biden himself is not to blame, he does not make decisions on any issue. This simulacrum of a man can't even decide when it's time to change his own diapers. But those behind the scenes, who do call the shots, (Biden = Obama's 3rd term) have an infallible expertise in taking any situation and making it worse. MUCH worse. Can anybody really be that stupid? Maybe they're doing it on purpose? As, as with international diplomacy, as with Ukraine, Palestine, and the Red Sea, and as with the economy the immigration crisis.In Texas, in the town of Eagle Pass, there was literally an armed confrontation between the Biden regime and the government of the state of Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott took action to seal the border after the Feds allowed tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants to enter Texas from Mexico in recent weeks. Texas already has the second highest population of illegal immigrants in the US, with at least 1.7 million, out of a total Texas population of 31 million.The Biden regime has now given an ultimatum to Texas state military forces to allow federal agents access to border areas currently being guarded by Texas police and National Guard, by Wednesday night. The Feds have a legal case before the Supreme Court, and have also threatened to resort to "other means" if their mandate is not obeyed. This can easily lead to the biggest domestic armed conflict since the Battle of Blair Mountain in 1921, which itself was the biggest armed uprising in the US since the Civil War. Stay tuned to this story, because I have no doubt that Texas will call Biden's bluff, and if they do, much of the rest of the US will applaud the action. Many competent people have been predicting a second civil war in the US, and this confrontation could be the spark that sets it off.But Biden's criminal incompetence also extends across the border into Mexico. The US Border Patrol is functionally incapable of handling the massive influx of immigrants, so in December, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Anthony Blinken went to Mexico to beg Mexican President Andres Obrador (known as "AMLO") to basically solve the crisis for them, by securing the border on the Mexican side. A difficult, dangerous, expensive and politically sensitive issue as much in Mexico as it is in the US. Obrador is a Left-leaning progressive who has been the least corrupt, most independent, and therefore, most popular Mexican President in modern history. And he's no fan of Biden, the US or its foreign policy. That already sounds a lot like a certain Russian President, doesn't it?Obrador has not forgotten the long history of imperialist exploitation and corruption that the US has imposed on his country, and also understands what an imperative issue the immigrant crisis is for Biden specifically, and the US in general. Obrador has agreed to help, but not for free. He has some ambitious and far-reaching demands of his own, and if these demands are not met, Biden et al can go ahead and try to do what they have already proven incapable of. If they are met, they will not just benefit Mexico, they will benefit not only Latin America and the Caribbean, but also millions of Latinos currently living in the US.This is a brilliant and very powerful move by AMLO. He's got the Biden regime by the short hairs, and knows that if the border crisis is not solved, it will not only jeopardize the election, but the federal relationship with Texas, which is the second largest US state in terms of geography (268,000 square miles) population (30 million) and economy ($2+ Trillion).The four specific demands from Obrador are as follows:And here's where AMLO took a page from Putin's playbook - AMLO's demands not only help Mexico and strengthen ties between Mexico and all the countries his demands will help, if they are met, it will change the entire power dynamics of Central America and the Caribbean regions, he will have made history, calling Leviathan to heel and breaking the unjust, illegal, and unilateral sanctions against Venezuela (more than 20 year) and Cuba (more than 60 years). Even if the imbeciles in Washington fail to meet these demands, everybody in the Central American region, and especially in Mexico, will remember AMLO's Robin Hood stance and defiance of the Hegemon. His courageous, patriotic and highly principled reply to the US request will be respected and appreciated not only in the region, but around the world, and can only further enhance his stellar popularity in Mexico, where his approval rating has never dipped below 60% since he got elected in 2018, and currently stands at 70%, Not far below Putin and India's PM Modi's approval rates of above 75%, among the highest approval ratings of any democratic leaders in the world. Meanwhile, according to a survey by the US-based political tracking firm, Morning Consult, US President Joe Biden has a 37% approval rating, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 31%, UK PM Rishi Sunak ratings stands at 25%, and French President Emmanuel Macron stands at just 24%.Putin has set an example as a strong leader, defending his country both economically and militarily, improving the lives of most of his citizens, making diplomatic ties with countries around the world, cancelling billions of debt and providing billions more in free food to the neediest nations on Earth, and generally being a global Robin Hood himself. His example is inspiring others around the world to do the same.Meanwhile, the examples of of the Western regimes and their collaborators and flunkies are laid bare for the world to see - war crimes, disdain for international law and world (and their own citizens') opinion, failing economies, declining standards of living and even basic human rights for the common people, no plans to improve any of it, and only the ability to make things worse.So, ask yourself, which side of morality and history do you want to be on? The truth becomes more obvious and inescapable every day,the lines between Good and Evil are more clearly drawn, and we are all on one side or the other. Make your choice, and make your move. Indecision and inaction are truly shameful, and the road to perdition. Do not wait until it's too late. The life and country you save may be your own. Davai!

