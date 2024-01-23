https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/watch-russian-tanks-smash-ukrainian-fortifications-and-shelters-1116325311.html

Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters

Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.

Battlegroup Zapad tank crews are constantly working on the front line, supporting Russian motorized units and delivering powerful strikes against the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

