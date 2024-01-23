International
LIVE: Putin, Egypt's Sisi Initiate Construction of El-Dabaa Nuclear Plant's Fourth Unit
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/watch-russian-tanks-smash-ukrainian-fortifications-and-shelters-1116325311.html
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
t-80
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116328980_89:0:1337:702_1920x0_80_0_0_cb387db7d3f9a50499758ec4c33d8dde.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.Battlegroup Zapad tank crews are constantly working on the front line, supporting Russian motorized units and delivering powerful strikes against the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian T-80BV tank crews wipe out Ukrainian strongholds and dugouts in Kupyansk suburbs
Russian T-80BV tank crews wipe out Ukrainian strongholds and dugouts in Kupyansk suburbs
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
true
PT0M53S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116328980_245:0:1181:702_1920x0_80_0_0_aeffa382cc77c9aba65fc1cb3752cedf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian tanks, russian defense ministry, ukrainian fortifications
russian tanks, russian defense ministry, ukrainian fortifications

Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters

10:04 GMT 23.01.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia’s T-80BV is a modernized version of the T-80 main battle tank, first introduced in the 1980s. The tank is equipped with advanced features such as a new fire control system, improved armor protection, and a more powerful engine.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.
Battlegroup Zapad tank crews are constantly working on the front line, supporting Russian motorized units and delivering powerful strikes against the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала