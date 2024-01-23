https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/watch-russian-tanks-smash-ukrainian-fortifications-and-shelters-1116325311.html
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
t-80
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116328980_89:0:1337:702_1920x0_80_0_0_cb387db7d3f9a50499758ec4c33d8dde.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.Battlegroup Zapad tank crews are constantly working on the front line, supporting Russian motorized units and delivering powerful strikes against the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116328980_245:0:1181:702_1920x0_80_0_0_aeffa382cc77c9aba65fc1cb3752cedf.jpg
Russian T-80BV tank crews wipe out Ukrainian strongholds and dugouts in Kupyansk suburbs
Russian T-80BV tank crews wipe out Ukrainian strongholds and dugouts in Kupyansk suburbs
2024-01-23T10:04+0000
true
PT0M53S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian tanks, russian defense ministry, ukrainian fortifications
russian tanks, russian defense ministry, ukrainian fortifications
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Fortifications and Shelters
Russia’s T-80BV is a modernized version of the T-80 main battle tank, first introduced in the 1980s. The tank is equipped with advanced features such as a new fire control system, improved armor protection, and a more powerful engine.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a T-80BV tank crew of Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukrainian fortifications and shelters in the Kupyansk area.
Battlegroup Zapad tank crews are constantly working on the front line, supporting Russian motorized units and delivering powerful strikes against the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.