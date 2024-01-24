Biden Not Able ‘Get the Job Done’ On Two-State Solution
© AP Photo / Michel EulerIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US Vice-President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016.
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
The US, UK, Australia, Canada, Bahrain and the Netherlands carried out another wave of attacks on eight Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday in response to ongoing attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. According to the Pentagon, they hit troop housing and damaged the Houthi missile and air surveillance capabilities.
Dr. Hasan Unal, a professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University in Ankara, Turkiye told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that he cannot see the US objective in the region clearly and that the country's actions “may actually disrupt the whole shipping in the region as a result of the US-led military action against the Houthis.”
“Without any political objective, if you get involved in any military conflagration, then you are dead meat,” he added. “So I don’t see [how] the United States and its current allies … are going to gain anything concrete out of what they do.”
Co-host Jamarl Thomas countered that the US’ objective “is clear” though it may be “silly.”
“We want to deter the Houthis from trying to deter the Israelis. It's like a chain of deterrence,” he then asked if media reports that US President Joe Biden is pushing Israel toward a two-state solution have any effect, or if internal Israeli politics override everything else.
Unal brought up the Israeli invasion and occupation of Southern Lebanon in 1982 and how then-US President Ronald Reagan demanded Israel turn course.
“President Reagan basically picked up the phone and called up the Israeli prime minister and said ‘Stop this’ and then they did it,” but this time Unal says “it is not easy for the American administration, particularly Biden, to do something similar.”
“Israel is running an existential risk” to its security by opposing the two-state solution, but “you would need real US leadership" to convince Israel to move that direction Unal explained. “I’m not quite sure Joe Biden’s administration is the one that can actually get the job done.”
Benjamin Netanyahu is constrained by the right-wing movement in Israeli politics that he helped foster, Unal argued, noting when he brought a map titled “The New Middle East” to the UN and included no Palestinian territories. That makes it difficult for the Israeli Prime Minister to step back from Gaza.
“On the one hand,” Unal continued, “we see the Israeli public [is] getting really tired of this.” The Israel hasn't been engaged this long since 1948, Unal explained. “Israel has been bleeding and it's been losing men. And despite the duration… there doesn't appear to be an exit out of the conflict.”
“They thought they were going to basically crush the whole of Gaza within perhaps days, or in a couple of weeks or so. And they were going to basically, ethnically cleanse the region.”