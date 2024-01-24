https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/biden-not-able-get-the-job-done-on-two-state-solution-1116344202.html

Biden Not Able ‘Get the Job Done’ On Two-State Solution

Biden Not Able ‘Get the Job Done’ On Two-State Solution

US President Joe Biden's administration is not able to push Israel toward a two-state solution, Dr. Hasan Unal told Sputnik Radio on Tuesday.

2024-01-24T02:12+0000

2024-01-24T02:12+0000

2024-01-24T02:12+0000

analysis

hasan unal

joe biden

ronald reagan

israel

israeli defense forces (idf)

houthi

palestine

gaza strip

israel-gaza conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001396_0:0:2780:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_f097ab9767ae836e848e32c2f59eb843.jpg

Dr. Hasan Unal, a professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University in Ankara, Turkiye told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that he cannot see the US objective in the region clearly and that the country's actions “may actually disrupt the whole shipping in the region as a result of the US-led military action against the Houthis.”Co-host Jamarl Thomas countered that the US’ objective “is clear” though it may be “silly.”“We want to deter the Houthis from trying to deter the Israelis. It's like a chain of deterrence,” he then asked if media reports that US President Joe Biden is pushing Israel toward a two-state solution have any effect, or if internal Israeli politics override everything else.Unal brought up the Israeli invasion and occupation of Southern Lebanon in 1982 and how then-US President Ronald Reagan demanded Israel turn course. “Israel is running an existential risk” to its security by opposing the two-state solution, but “you would need real US leadership" to convince Israel to move that direction Unal explained. “I’m not quite sure Joe Biden’s administration is the one that can actually get the job done.”Benjamin Netanyahu is constrained by the right-wing movement in Israeli politics that he helped foster, Unal argued, noting when he brought a map titled “The New Middle East” to the UN and included no Palestinian territories. That makes it difficult for the Israeli Prime Minister to step back from Gaza.“They thought they were going to basically crush the whole of Gaza within perhaps days, or in a couple of weeks or so. And they were going to basically, ethnically cleanse the region.”

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

two state solution, biden pushes israel, what will solve the palestinian conflict, what has the us done to pressure israel