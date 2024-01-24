https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/eu-commission-okays-joint-venture-by-chinese-units-of-mercedes-benz-bmw-1116365291.html

EU Commission Okays Joint Venture by Chinese Units of Mercedes-Benz, BMW

EU Commission Okays Joint Venture by Chinese Units of Mercedes-Benz, BMW

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it had approved the creation of a joint venture by two China-based units of German automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW

2024-01-24T16:35+0000

2024-01-24T16:35+0000

2024-01-24T16:35+0000

economy

business

china

germany

mercedes-benz

bmw

european economic area (eea)

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093930864_0:0:3386:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_21dc6658e1c78546a6dd28871e3aea3f.jpg

"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd. (‘Mercedes-Benz') of China, controlled by Mercedes-Benz Group AG of Germany, and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (‘BMW') of China, controlled by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG of Germany," the press release read. The newly-created joint venture will be dealing mainly in public charging infrastructure networks for battery-powered cars in China, the commission said. Given its limited effect on the European Economic Area, the transaction will not pose any threat to fair competition, according to the press release.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/high-tech-innovations-drive-chinas-auto-sector-advances-1116194980.html

china

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu and china, european production in china, cars built in china, joint europe china businesses, joint eu china business ventures