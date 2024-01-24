https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/eu-commission-okays-joint-venture-by-chinese-units-of-mercedes-benz-bmw-1116365291.html
EU Commission Okays Joint Venture by Chinese Units of Mercedes-Benz, BMW
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it had approved the creation of a joint venture by two China-based units of German automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW
"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd. (‘Mercedes-Benz') of China, controlled by Mercedes-Benz Group AG of Germany, and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (‘BMW') of China, controlled by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG of Germany," the press release read. The newly-created joint venture will be dealing mainly in public charging infrastructure networks for battery-powered cars in China, the commission said. Given its limited effect on the European Economic Area, the transaction will not pose any threat to fair competition, according to the press release.
china
germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission said on Wednesday that it had approved the creation of a joint venture by two China-based units of German automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW.