French Farming Protests in Pictures

Since Thursday, farmers in the Occitania region have been blocking highways with tractors, haystacks and piles of manure. On Monday, farmers' unions said they intend to continue the protests throughout the week, and for as long as necessary.

French farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive.In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, the rising cost of diesel fuel, as well as restrictive environmental protection measures and an increasing financial burden on production.Take a look at the ongoing protests by French farmers in Sputnik's gallery.

