French Farming Protests in Pictures
French Farming Protests in Pictures
Since Thursday, farmers in the Occitania region have been blocking highways with tractors, haystacks and piles of manure. On Monday, farmers' unions said they intend to continue the protests throughout the week, and for as long as necessary.
2024-01-24T05:53+0000
2024-01-24T05:53+0000
French farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive.In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, the rising cost of diesel fuel, as well as restrictive environmental protection measures and an increasing financial burden on production.Take a look at the ongoing protests by French farmers in Sputnik's gallery.
French Farming Protests in Pictures

05:53 GMT 24.01.2024
Since Thursday, farmers in the Occitania region have been blocking highways with tractors, haystacks, and piles of manure. Farmers' unions say they intend to continue the protests throughout the week, and for as long as necessary.
French farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive.
In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, the rising cost of diesel fuel, as well as restrictive environmental protection measures and an increasing financial burden on production.
Take a look at the ongoing protests by French farmers in Sputnik's gallery.
© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault

Farmers look at a fire at the "Direction departementale des territoires du Lot-et-Garonne" (DDT 47) to protest taxation and declining income in Agen, southern France.

Farmers look at a fire at the &quot;Direction departementale des territoires du Lot-et-Garonne&quot; (DDT 47) to protest taxation and declining income in Agen, southern France. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault

Farmers look at a fire at the "Direction departementale des territoires du Lot-et-Garonne" (DDT 47) to protest taxation and declining income in Agen, southern France.

© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault

Farmers block the A62 highway to protest taxation and declining income near Agen.

Farmers block the A62 highway to protest taxation and declining income near Agen. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault

Farmers block the A62 highway to protest taxation and declining income near Agen.

© AFP 2023 / Guillaume Souvant

An aerial view shows tractors positioned to read "STOP !" during a farmers' protest over a number issues affecting their sector in Maille, central France.

An aerial view shows tractors positioned to read &quot;STOP !&quot; during a farmers&#x27; protest over a number issues affecting their sector in Maille, central France. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2023 / Guillaume Souvant

An aerial view shows tractors positioned to read "STOP !" during a farmers' protest over a number issues affecting their sector in Maille, central France.

© AFP 2023 / Gaizka Iroz

French farmers protest over taxation and declining income near Bayonne, blocking the A63 highway.

French farmers protest over taxation and declining income near Bayonne, blocking the A63 highway. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / Gaizka Iroz

French farmers protest over taxation and declining income near Bayonne, blocking the A63 highway.

© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

This photograph shows the French national flag draped between two tractors as farmers block the A7 motorway near Albon, southeastern France.

This photograph shows the French national flag draped between two tractors as farmers block the A7 motorway near Albon, southeastern France. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

This photograph shows the French national flag draped between two tractors as farmers block the A7 motorway near Albon, southeastern France.

© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault

Farmers block the A62 highway to protest against taxes and a drop in their income near Agen.

Farmers block the A62 highway to protest against taxes and a drop in their income near Agen. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault

Farmers block the A62 highway to protest against taxes and a drop in their income near Agen.

© AFP 2023 / Nicolas MolloFrench farmers block the Hubert Touya viaduct on a highway in Bayonne, southwestern France.
French farmers block the Hubert Touya viaduct on a highway in Bayonne, southwestern France. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2023 / Nicolas Mollo
French farmers block the Hubert Touya viaduct on a highway in Bayonne, southwestern France.
© AFP 2023 / Matthieu Mirville

A French farmer stands on his tractor as farmers block a highway near Beauvais, northern France. Farmers have for months been protesting for better pay and against what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs, and other problems.

A French farmer stands on his tractor as farmers block a highway near Beauvais, northern France. Farmers have for months been protesting for better pay and against what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs, and other problems. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Matthieu Mirville

A French farmer stands on his tractor as farmers block a highway near Beauvais, northern France. Farmers have for months been protesting for better pay and against what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs, and other problems.

© AFP 2023 / Nicolas MolloA man rides his bicycle as farmers block the Hubert Touya viaduct on a highway in Bayonne.
A man rides his bicycle as farmers block the Hubert Touya viaduct on a highway in Bayonne. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2023 / Nicolas Mollo
A man rides his bicycle as farmers block the Hubert Touya viaduct on a highway in Bayonne.
© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

This photograph shows traffic queuing on the A7 motorway as a result of a blockade by farmers.

This photograph shows traffic queuing on the A7 motorway as a result of a blockade by farmers. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole

This photograph shows traffic queuing on the A7 motorway as a result of a blockade by farmers.

