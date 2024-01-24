French Farming Protests in Pictures

Since Thursday, farmers in the Occitania region have been blocking highways with tractors, haystacks and piles of manure. On Monday, farmers' unions said they intend to continue the protests throughout the week, and for as long as necessary.
French farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive.In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, the rising cost of diesel fuel, as well as restrictive environmental protection measures and an increasing financial burden on production.Take a look at the ongoing protests by French farmers in Sputnik's gallery.
Since Thursday, farmers in the Occitania region have been blocking highways with tractors, haystacks, and piles of manure. Farmers' unions say they intend to continue the protests throughout the week, and for as long as necessary.
French farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive.
In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, the rising cost of diesel fuel, as well as restrictive environmental protection measures and an increasing financial burden on production.
Take a look at the ongoing protests by French farmers in Sputnik's gallery.
A French farmer stands on his tractor as farmers block a highway near Beauvais, northern France. Farmers have for months been protesting for better pay and against what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs, and other problems.
A French farmer stands on his tractor as farmers block a highway near Beauvais, northern France. Farmers have for months been protesting for better pay and against what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs, and other problems.