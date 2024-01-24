https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-unsc-meetings-in-new-york-1116349640.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNSC Meetings in New York
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNSC Meetings in New York
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after a working visit to New York.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after a working visit to New York.Lavrov held a number of bilateral meetings, including talks with the foreign ministers of Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkiye, and Switzerland.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended two United Nations Security Council meetings on Western arms transfers to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after a working visit to New York.
Lavrov held a number of bilateral meetings, including talks with the foreign ministers of Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkiye, and Switzerland.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!